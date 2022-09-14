ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erik ten Hag confirms Marcus Rashford has a 'muscle injury' after the England hopeful was left out of Man United's Europa League squad for trip to Sheriff Tiraspol... but backs the 24-year-old to make Gareth Southgate's World Cup side regardless

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Marcus Rashford's possible England recall is in doubt after Erik ten Hag confirmed that the 24-year-old had sustained a 'muscle injury' following Manchester United's triumph over Arsenal.

The 24-year-old has started the campaign in promising fashion for United and was expected to be named in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad for the forthcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany.

However, Rashford - who did not travel with the Manchester United squad for their Europa League clash with Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday - has been sidelined with injury.

Ten Hag confirmed Rashford's injury status during United press conference on Wednesday evening. He said the 24-year-old picked up the issue following the club's victory over Arsenal.

However, he played down the severity of the injury - claiming it's 'not bad'. Ten Hag also backed Rashford to secure a place in England's World Cup squad despite the set back.

Nevertheless, Rashford will miss out on United's upcoming Europa League game. He will stay at home alongside Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

None of the quartet trained at Carrington on Wednesday morning ahead of the flight to Moldova.

Erik ten Hag is otherwise taking a full strength squad, with Cristiano Ronaldo among the travelling party and Luke Shaw returning after injury.

United are looking for their first points of their Group E campaign, having lost to Real Sociedad last week.

Ten Hag will face the media on Wednesday tea-time to preview the fixture and give further updates on Rashford's condition.

Community Policy