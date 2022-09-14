New Duke target sees massive jump in rankings

First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer extended an offer to Sage Hill (Calif.) small forward Carter Bryant on Tuesday night. Less than 24 hours later, the versatile talent skyrocketed from No. 24 to No. 7 on the 247Sports 2024 Top Basketball Recruits , bumping his composite ranking from No. 27 to No. 23.

Bryant, now a newly minted five-star prospect, isn't the only one of the seven high school juniors with a Duke basketball offer who saw his stock rise in the eyes of 247Sports.

Another significant riser just so happened to be the next most recent recipient of a Duke offer in Don Bosco (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, who climbed 32 spots to No. 5 and, like Bryant, picked up a fifth star to his rating.

Lake Highlands (Texas) five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson jumped from No. 3 to No. 1. His move knocked a fellow Blue Devil target, Overtime Elite (Ga.) five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, from No. 1 down to No. 3.

St. Rita (Ill.) four-star center James Brown, who received a visit from Scheyer earlier this week, went from No. 32 to No. 27. And Paul VI (Va.) four-star small forward Darren Harris also inched closer to a five-star rating with his 15-spot rise to No. 45.

Meanwhile, except for Cunningham, IMG (Fla.) five-star small forward Bryson Tucker was the only 2024 Duke basketball recruiting target who experienced a drop in the latest rankings. For some reason, Tucker slid from No. 6 to No. 19.

All seven of the recruits on the 2024 Blue Devil wishlist remain uncommitted.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.