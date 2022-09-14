ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens' Steven Means: Exits Sunday's game

Means (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Means had to be carted off the field during the first half against Miami after he appeared unable to place any weight on his injured right ankle, Hensley reports. With Means sidelined, Baltimore figures to rely heavily on starters Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston to support the team's depleted corps of outside linebackers.
BALTIMORE, MD
Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to play Sunday

Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ingram logged limited practices throughout the week, but it appears he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The veteran running back will be in line for a hefty workload with Alvin Kamara (ribs) expected to be sidelined, per Schefter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Colts' Michael Pittman: Out against Jacksonville

Pittman (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Pittman's quad issue occurred during Wednesday's practice and is apparently severe enough to keep him out a week. With Pittman and Alec Pierce (concussion) out, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan will get increased snaps with Parris Campbell the lone starter from last week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Catches first TD since 2019

Watson caught both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the wideout also picked up a shoulder injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Watson's first catch of the season was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Jets' C.J. Uzomah: To be game-time call

Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Uzomah (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Uzomah is coming off a full practice Wednesday and a limited session Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him be listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Tyler Conklin operated as the Jets' top tight end during the team's season-opening loss to Baltimore, while Uzomah was not targeted.
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Picks up injury in win

Hardman (ankle) caught three of his four targets for 49 yards and recorded one carry for a four-yard loss during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers. He also came away from this game with an unspecified ankle injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Hardman was seen having his left foot...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Won't return Thursday

Danna (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Danna recorded two tackles over 35 defensive snaps played before exiting with an unspecified calf injury during the second half of the Chiefs' Week 2 tilt. While the exact nature and severity of this issue is still unclear, the backup defensive end will now have a 10-day break to work his way back heading into Kansas City's next game Sept. 25.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cardinals' Keaontay Ingram: Inactive again Sunday

Ingram (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game in Las Vegas, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Like he was in the opener, Ingram is a healthy scratch Week 2. With the rookie sixth-round pick in street clothes, Arizona again will rely on James Conner as the team's top runner, while Eno Benjamin handles primary backup duties and Darrel Williams and Jonathan Ward likely stick to special-teams roles.
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Exits with hand injury

Albies exited Saturday's game against the Phillies after injuring his hand after sliding into second base, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Toscano reports that the broadcast showed Albies looking at his hand and grabbing a couple fingers after the slide. Vaughn Grissom, who replaced Albies, would be the backup at second base if Albies misses more time.
Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Doubtful for Sunday

Stanley (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Stanley has been deemed doubtful for back-to-back games to start the campaign as he continues to work his way back from 2021 season-ending ankle surgery. Ja'Wuan James, who started at left tackle in Stanley's absence during the season opener, was placed on IR after tearing his Achilles during the contest, so Patrick Mekari is in line to start opposite Morgan Moses on Baltimore's offensive line in Week 2.
Bills' Gabe Davis: Surprise addition to injury report

Davis was added to the injury report Saturday with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Titans. Davis did practice in limited fashion Saturday, but it's obviously not an ideal situation to see the stud wide receiver appear on the injury report so late into the week. Expect more information to trickle out regarding Davis' status prior to the 7:15 PM ET kickoff Monday.
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Falls back to limited practice

Walker (hernia) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. During Week 1 prep, Walker was held out of practice entirely as he continued his recovery from a mid-August hernia procedure. This week, he kicked it off with a full session Wednesday, only to downgrade slightly one day later. The development may have been maintenance-related to ensure Walker gets to the weekend ready for his pro debut. Still, his activity level and eventual designation, or lack thereof, on Friday's injury report will provide insight into whether or not active status is possible Sunday at San Francisco. If Walker is available this weekend, the rookie second-round pick could be eased into action, especially with Rashaad Penny entrenched at the top of the depth chart.
SEATTLE, WA
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Heads to active roster

The Jets elevated Yeboah from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Browns. Yeboah didn't make the initial 53-man roster but inked a practice-squad deal at the beginning of September. He'll get his first look on the active roster, but it's unclear what his role will be. C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) is unlikely to play and Jeremy Ruckert was a healthy scratch for Week 1, but Tyler Conklin and Lawrence Cager are still expected to garner the majority of the tight-end snaps.
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Pulled from rehab game

Polanco was removed from Friday's rehab start at Triple-A St. Paul due to knee discomfort, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Polanco began his rehab assignment Friday, but it's discouraging that he was unable to make it through the game at St. Paul. He's slated to have an active recovery day and receive treatment Saturday, and a better idea of his status should come into focus based on how he feels afterward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Broncos' KJ Hamler: Sitting out Week 2 for maintenance

Hamler (knee/hip) won't play Sunday against the Texans, Troy Renck of ABC Denver7 reports. Coach Nathaniel Hackett elaborated that Hamler is sitting out for maintenance reasons. The Broncos are playing it safe with the 23-year-old wide receiver, who tore his ACL less than a year ago, but there's a good chance Hamler will be back on the field Week 3 against the 49ers.
DENVER, CO

