Prince William comforts sombre Kate with supportive gesture as couple pay respects to Queen

By Ethan Singh
 4 days ago
PRINCE William comforted Kate with a touching gesture as the royal couple paid their respects to the Queen.

William was seen reassuring his wife when leaving Westminster Hall by placing a comforting hand on her back as Kate curtseyed towards the Queen.

The Royal couple paid their respects to the Queen in a service at Westminster Abbey Credit: AP
Prince William and Harry were joined by their wives for the poignant service

The Prince of Wales walked side-by-side with his brother Harry behind the Queen's coffin as they reunited in grief for the Royal procession on Wednesday afternoon.

The sombre 38-minute procession saw King Charles lead the Queen's children and grandchildren from the Palace past thousands of mourners.

Kate didn't join the procession but left for Westminster Palace by car sitting beside Camilla, Queen Consort.

She was followed by another vehicle that carried the Duchess of Sussex and the Countess of Wessex.

The royals watched the Queen's coffin being left on the catafalque of the vast hall.

Her Majesty's coffin was draped with the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on a velvet cushion.

There were tears and raw emotion from some of the devastated family members as they joined in prayers for Her Majesty.

Princess Eugenie and her cousin Lady Louise were both pictured looking upset as the magnitude of the day sunk in during the emotional service.

Prince Harry, who had earlier walked alongside his brother in the cortege, also wiped his face in a moment of raw emotion - holding hands with his wife Meghan Markle in a show of support.

Some of the other royals even appeared to put their rumoured differences aside as they stood supporting one another in the hall.

Meghan and Kate Middleton remained close as songs chosen by the Queen echoed from the wooden beams in the room.

The doors of Westminster Hall then opened at 5pm allowing crowds to pay tribute to the Queen's coffin as she lies in state.

It comes as...

Millions are expected to line up for hours to pay tribute to Her Majesty's seven decades of service.

Soldiers will guard the coffin around the clock as the streams of mourners file past.

Members of the Royal Family are also expected to take turns standing guard in a tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.

Her Majesty will then be laid to rest on Monday, September 19, at 11am.

The state funeral has officially been declared as a Bank Holiday with a two minute's silence to be held across the nation on Sunday.

All you need to know after Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

THE nation is in mourning after beloved Queen Elizabeth dies aged 96 - here is all you need to know about Her Majesty's glorious life and what's next.

Comments / 28

Lapaz
3d ago

If only the Four would respect each other lifestyle and move forward. Kate looks manipulative as Meghan or all good wives who's protecting and taking care of their families. Allow them to mourn and keep it moving productively forward.

Reply
6
