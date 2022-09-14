ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania man arrested in decades-old sexual assault case out of Prince William County

By Delaney Murray
 4 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with sexual assaults that he allegedly committed against two children in Woodbridge over two decades ago.

On March 4, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau began an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred in multiple locations in the Woodbridge area between Jan. 1997 and Dec. 2000. The incidents were recently reported, prompting the police investigation.

The investigation revealed the victim, who was between 9 and 13 years old during this timeframe, was sexually assaulted on more than one occasion, according to police.

During an investigation, detectives determined that the suspect believed to be responsible for the first assault had also assaulted another victim, who was between 8 and 12 years old during this timeframe, on more than one occasion.

Officers obtained arrest warrants for 47-year-old Shawn Cory Gooden, who currently lives in Palmyra, Pa., and on Monday, Sept. 5, members of the North Londonderry Township Police Department in Pennsylvania located Gooden and took him into custody.

Gooden has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties, two counts of forcible sodomy and five counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Gooden will remain in North Londonderry until he is extradited to Virginia. His court date is pending.

