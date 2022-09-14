Man falls 500 ft. on Mustang Island from powered paraglider

(UPDATE: 1:45 p.m. Thursday) The FAA has informed KRIS 6 News that the unregistered powered paraglider vehicle did not meet the criteria to be defined as an aircraft so the investigation will be deferred to local law enforcement.

(UPDATE: 4:56 p.m. Wednesday) The man has been identified as Matthew Reeves, 32, from Killeen. His parachute did not open.

(UPDATE: 2:25 p.m. Wednesday) The man that fell from the powered paraglider died at the hospital, according to the medical examiner.

——————————————

A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after falling from over 500 feet in the air from a powered paraglider on Mustang Island when his parachute did not open.

People on the beach who witnessed the fall rushed to pull him from the water and started CPR.

CCFD arrived on-scene, and took over the life-saving efforts as they transported him to the hospital.

No information is available on his condition at this time.

KRIS 6 News has reached out to the FAA to see if they are investigating the incident, no word yet.