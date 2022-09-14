Where's Marty? In Jarrettsville, checking out the sunflowers in full bloom

Where's Marty? Enjoying a the sunflowers in Jarrettsville 02:51

Hi Everyone!

Every so often something happens to a community and that "something" becomes part of what that community is known for. In this case, it is the town of Jarrettsville and its sunflowers. Not just a few but over 600,00. Don't read it, say it out loud to get the legit effect... SIX HUNDRED THOUSAND SUNFLOWERS!

And you are looking at maybe just 25% of the Sunflower fields at the corner of Schuster, and Norrisville Roads in Jarrettsville. (For map purposes enter 3767 Norrisville Road 21084).

About four years ago as a community project between local churches and community groups like the Lions Club, a large amount of acreage was planted with sunflowers. The idea was to charge a small admission, have vendors from the participating groups sell local items, including Sunflower arrangements, then use the money to help those in the community who need it the most.

This is the zenith of neighbor helping neighbor. And this weekend is peak time! It takes 60 days from planting the seed to a full-grown flower. And at peak growing the sight is stunning, and that is an understatement.

With plenty of free parking, families are now coming to take holiday card pictures. People get engaged in the fields. Needless to say, the social media selfie opportunity is enormous.

You can stroll for hours if you care to. They also have wagon rides, especially for those with some mobility issues. The hours are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 11 AM till dark.

But today and tomorrow you are invited by, and admission is on the honor system. Remember all the money goes to help out. They so have a Facebook page with you can find by searching "Sunflowers in Jarrettsville."

One final note, there are bees everywhere. And they WILL NOT BOTHER YOU. They are too busy feasting on the flowers and spreading pollen, so do not be surprised or afraid. Just be careful if you walk into the field, off the path, for that perfect picture moment.

Remember those bees BELONG there.

What a great way to spend the morning it was!

Marty B!