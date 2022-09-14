ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Madrid 2 RB Leipzig 0 LIVE: Late Valverde and Asensio goals sink toothless Germans in Bernabeu – latest updates

By Matt Penn
 4 days ago
REAL MADRID won their second Champions League clash of the season, beating RB Leipzig 2-0 at the Bernabeu.

The game was a stalemate for the most part, but late goals from Federico Valverde and Marco Asensio sealed three points for Los Blancos.

  • Start time: 8pm
  • Live stream/TV: BT Sport 5

Follow ALL the action with our live blog below…

Sports
