Read full article on original website
Related
westerniowatoday.com
Michigan voters on abortion rights, EVs, economy ahead of election
(ANN ARBOR, Mich.) — As the Detroit Auto Show in Michigan makes a comeback after a three-year hiatus, ABC News hit the ground in the city as well as the University of Michigan campus to speak to voters on the most important issues that are on their minds. The...
westerniowatoday.com
Mississippi lifts boil water notice for Jackson residents
(JACKSON, Miss.) — Mississippi ended its boil water notice for all of Jackson’s residents on Thursday, the state’s health department announced. The news comes nearly two weeks after water pressure returned to the state capital’s residents after days of a water shortage crisis that impacted thousands of Jacksonians.
Comments / 0