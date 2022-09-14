CalMatters 2022 general election Vote Guide makes nonpartisan information accessible to all Californians

Read full article on original website
Becker bills to boost clean-energy shift signed into law
Legislation to bring all state agencies to 'net zero' emissions by 2035 among dozens of climate change bills signed by Newsom. California will work to bring all greenhouse-gas emissions from state agencies down to zero by 2035 under legislation that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Friday morning. Authored by state...
Newsom signs bill creating CARE Court system into law
CARE Court — with "care" standing for community assistance, recovery and empowerment — is intended to make it easier for those who struggle with substance abuse or severe mental illness like schizophrenia to access treatment. People could be sent before a superior court judge via the CARE Court...
Lawsuit, possible license suspension loom for Tesla over alleged autonomous-vehicle deceptions
Complaint, investigations by state and federal agencies allege company misled consumers over self-driving tech. Tesla Inc. has found itself on a collision course with state and federal agencies — plus a customer who initiated a class-action lawsuit — over allegations of misleading the public regarding its cars' self-driving capabilities.
Bay Area air quality advisory extended through Sunday
An air quality advisory that was issued on Thursday due to wildfire smoke has been extended through Sunday, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Smoke from wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington are expected to continue to impact the San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday. While isolated pockets of elevated pollution levels are possible, a Spare the Air alert is not in effect and pollution levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard.
State warns of possible rotating power outages Tuesday amid heat wave
California Independent System Operator projects demand to exceed 52K megawatts. With electricity demand possibly hitting a historic all-time high for the state on Tuesday amid a prolonged heat wave, the California Independent System Operator warned residents to be ready for potential rotating power outages in the evening hours. Officials at...
Heat advisories extended through Thursday evening
A statewide Flex Alert has been issued for Tuesday as a heat wave impacts California with blistering temperatures over the Labor Day weekend and beyond. Tuesday's Flex Alert is the seventh consecutive day that the California Independent System Operator has called for voluntary electricity conservation during peak usage hours, from 4 to 10 p.m.
State's power grid operator issues Flex Alert for Thursday
California's power grid operator has called for a Flex Alert for Thursday evening, Sept. 1, recommending residents reduce demand amid what may be the West's most extensive heat of 2022. The alert, which was issued by the California Independent System Operator, is in effect between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m....
Pedaling for stroke awareness, cross-country riders from Portola Valley reach East Coast
After biking about 4,300 miles from Oregon to Massachusetts over the last three-plus months, Stroke Across America cyclists have successfully completed their journey. Despite rough weather, minor injuries among team members, and a veterinarian stop for their dog, stroke survivor Debra Meyerson and husband Steve Zuckerman of Portola Valley led the way on their tandem bike into Revere, Mass. right on schedule on Aug. 26.
Newsom announces $4.7B mental health plan for state's youth
Under plan, an additional 40K new workers are expected to boost resources. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 18 announced a new plan to overhaul California's mental health system for children. The state's Master Plan for Kids' Mental Health lays out proposals to increase access to mental health and substance abuse...
Meta Summer Academy leads local teens to tech jobs
The 2022 class of the Meta Summer Academy, formerly known as Facebook Academy, graduated last month, a program that aims to give local youth a pathway to careers in tech. The six-week program teaches 150 high school externs, where they learn tools for their careers such as networking and coding skills. The program is tailored for teens in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. The career exploration program allows students to learn soft and hard skills that train them for careers in tech, helping participants find a way into the tech industry.
Excessive heat warning issued for Thursday through holiday weekend
Another heat wave is heading to the Bay Area this weekend and the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for most of the region. While conditions could change in the coming days, a "robust warming trend" is expected to start Thursday and will likely last through the Labor Day weekend, according to the weather service.
