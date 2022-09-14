CalMatters 2022 general election Vote Guide makes nonpartisan information accessible to all Californians

The 2022 class of the Meta Summer Academy, formerly known as Facebook Academy, graduated last month, a program that aims to give local youth a pathway to careers in tech. The six-week program teaches 150 high school externs, where they learn tools for their careers such as networking and coding skills. The program is tailored for teens in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. The career exploration program allows students to learn soft and hard skills that train them for careers in tech, helping participants find a way into the tech industry.

MENLO PARK, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO