Stereogum
Grimes Finished Her Album And Probably Got Elf Ears
Almost two years ago, Grimes told her followers she was putting the finishing touches on her follow-up to 2020’s Miss Anthropocene, which we later learned is called BOOK 1. She has since signed to Columbia Records, shared many updates about the album, and released several songs that may or may not be on it. Much more recently, she announced her intention to get vampire teeth and elf ears. It looks like she’s moving forward on both the music and body-modification fronts.
Stereogum
Lady Gaga Posts Tearful Apology After Cutting Final Chromatica Ball Show Short Due To Inclement Weather
For the past couple months, Lady Gaga has been out on the road for the Chromatica Ball, a tour in support of her 2020 album Chromatica. The final show of that tour took place in Miami on Saturday night, but it was cut short due to inclement weather. After getting through most of her set list, Gaga put the show on pause while telling the audience to move inside because a storm was coming through the area. While waiting to see whether or not the concert would continue, fans sang Gaga’s single “Rain On Me” amid some very loud claps of thunder.
Stereogum
Ka – “Ascension”
The Brooklyn rapper and producer Ka is a truly inspiring DIY figure. He makes music on his own, following his own sounds and ideas and pathways. He produces his own tracks, and he releases his albums on his own label. He does all this while holding down a job as a fire chief. This wouldn’t mean anything if Ka’s music wasn’t good, but it’s incredible. Ka has built up a stunning discography over the years, and his 2021 album A Martyr’s Reward was one of the best of the year. Today, without advance warning, Ka has released two new albums.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stereogum
Earl Sweatshirt Voices Rapper Blueblood In Atlanta Season Premiere
WARNING: This article contains spoilers about the Atlanta season four premiere. Just months after the end of season three, the fourth and final season of Atlanta premiered Thursday on FX. In the episode, titled “The Most Atlanta,” Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) hears on the radio that his fellow rapper Blueblood died three months earlier — a reference to MF Doom’s death being revealed two months after the fact. Paper Boi mourns Blueblood by playing his final album; while listening, he realizes the lyrics are clues that ultimately lead him to Blueblood’s funeral. Upon arrival, he is disappointed to learn that only four other people have solved the mystery and joined him at the funeral. Many viewers suspected Blueblood might be voiced by Earl Sweatshirt, and FX has confirmed to Billboard that it was indeed Earl.
Stereogum
Cam’ron & A-Trak – “Ghetto Prophets” (Feat. Conway The Machine)
Seven years ago, the Harlem rap great Cam’ron and the Montreal turntable wizard A-Trak had plans to release a collaborative EP. A couple of singles came out, and they were pretty good, but we never got the EP. Now, Cam and A-Trak are making up for lost time, and they’ve got an album coming out later this month. The new LP U Wasn’t There is credited to Cam’ron alone, and A-Trak didn’t handle all the production, but he did curate the whole record. Cam and A-Trak already shared the early single “All I Really Wanted,” and now they’ve released another early track. This one has a special guest on it.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
