Stereogum
Grimes Finished Her Album And Probably Got Elf Ears
Almost two years ago, Grimes told her followers she was putting the finishing touches on her follow-up to 2020’s Miss Anthropocene, which we later learned is called BOOK 1. She has since signed to Columbia Records, shared many updates about the album, and released several songs that may or may not be on it. Much more recently, she announced her intention to get vampire teeth and elf ears. It looks like she’s moving forward on both the music and body-modification fronts.
Stereogum
Hear BEAK>’s Soundtrack To The Graphic Novel Kosmik Musik
BEAK> — the trio of Geoff Barrow, Billy Fuller, and Will Young — wrote and recorded a soundtrack for the new graphic novel Kosmik Musik by writer Ben Wheatley and artist Joe Currie. The music is officially out this Friday, but it hit Bandcamp today. It can be experienced as one 21-minute piece or broken up into seven shorter tracks. Here’s how the story is described:
Stereogum
Shields Turns 10
In hindsight, 2012 was the twilight of the aughts blog-rock boom. A new crop of rap and R&B acts like Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, and the Weeknd — to say nothing of established superstars like Kanye West and Drake — was mesmerizing the audience that traditionally lapped up new indie rock bands. A rising wave of poptimism, the belief that all music deserved a fair shot and that many longstanding critical biases are rooted in various forms of prejudice, was causing many self-professed snobs to cozy up to Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and artists far less substantial than those. In the same spirit (or in the hopes of catching a big break), quite a few underground musicians were attempting to work these more historically mainstream sounds into their own music. Spotify and their algorithmic ilk were shifting consumers’ focus from purchasing to streaming, both destabilizing an already precarious economic situation for independent musicians and supplanting the music discovery role of websites like this one — which were already beginning to die off (partially thanks to behemoth corporations consolidating the online ad industry) and were increasingly focusing on the aforementioned pop stars.
Stereogum
Ab-Soul – “Moonshooter”
The LA rapper Ab-Soul is a bit of an enigma, and he seems to disappear and reappear whenever it suits him. Right now, it’s been six year since Ab-Soul released Do What Thou Wilt., his last album. Earlier this year, Ab-Soul came out with “Hollandaise,” his first new single in a couple of years. Today, he’s followed that single with another one, and it’s reportedly an early taste of an album that hasn’t been announced yet.
Stereogum
Hear TOPS And Sean Nicholas Savage Cover Each Other On New Arbutus Comp
Arbutus Records, the influential Montreal indie label that helped to launch Grimes, Braids, Majical Cloudz, and many others, has just put out its 100th release. It’s a self-referential comp called The Arbutus Record on which artists on the label cover other artists on the label. That includes, on back to back tracks, Sean Nicholas Savage covering TOPS’ “I Feel Alive” and TOPS covering Savage’s “Please Set Me Free.” Hear both of those tracks below along with performances by the likes of Blue Hawaii, Moon King, and Honey Harper.
Stereogum
Stream EST Gee’s Tough, Satisfying New Album I Never Felt Nun
I know exactly what’s happening in your head right now. You are looking at the title of the new album from the Louisville street-rap star EST Gee, and you are trying to come up with a joke about feeling up nuns. Don’t do it. Resist the urge. EST Gee deserves to be taken seriously, and his album title is a reference to two past mixtapes, 2020’s Ion Feel Nun and I Still Dont Feel Nun, as well as the general sense of cold nihilism that comes from growing up with nothing. Keep it together.
Stereogum
Earl Sweatshirt Voices Rapper Blueblood In Atlanta Season Premiere
WARNING: This article contains spoilers about the Atlanta season four premiere. Just months after the end of season three, the fourth and final season of Atlanta premiered Thursday on FX. In the episode, titled “The Most Atlanta,” Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) hears on the radio that his fellow rapper Blueblood died three months earlier — a reference to MF Doom’s death being revealed two months after the fact. Paper Boi mourns Blueblood by playing his final album; while listening, he realizes the lyrics are clues that ultimately lead him to Blueblood’s funeral. Upon arrival, he is disappointed to learn that only four other people have solved the mystery and joined him at the funeral. Many viewers suspected Blueblood might be voiced by Earl Sweatshirt, and FX has confirmed to Billboard that it was indeed Earl.
Stereogum
Cam’ron & A-Trak – “Ghetto Prophets” (Feat. Conway The Machine)
Seven years ago, the Harlem rap great Cam’ron and the Montreal turntable wizard A-Trak had plans to release a collaborative EP. A couple of singles came out, and they were pretty good, but we never got the EP. Now, Cam and A-Trak are making up for lost time, and they’ve got an album coming out later this month. The new LP U Wasn’t There is credited to Cam’ron alone, and A-Trak didn’t handle all the production, but he did curate the whole record. Cam and A-Trak already shared the early single “All I Really Wanted,” and now they’ve released another early track. This one has a special guest on it.
Stereogum
Watch Post-Hardcore Supergroup L.S. Dunes Make Their Live Debut At Riot Fest 2022
L.S. Dunes is the new post-hardcore supergroup featuring Circa Survive’s Anthony Green, My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero, Coheed And Cambria’s Travis Stever, and Thursday’s Tim Payne and Tucker Rule. They released their debut single “Permanent Rebellion” last month, and Friday they played their first live show at Riot Fest in Chicago. Footage of the six-song set has emerged on YouTube, including opening song “Bombsquad,” “Permanent Rebellion,” closing song “2022” (which Green performed from the ground and described as “the most fucked-up song I ever wrote”), and a video with the last three songs, which begins with another unreleased song called “Grey Veins.” Watch it all below.
Stereogum
Heavenly Announce First Show In 28 Years
Heavenly, the twee British band that was started in the early ’90s by former members of Talulah Gosh, are reuniting for their first show in 28 years next year. The group’s Amelia Fletcher, Pete Momtchiloff, Cathy Rogers, and Robert Pursey will perform together at Bush Hall in London in May 2023.
Stereogum
Stream Marcus Mumford’s Debut Solo Album Featuring Phoebe Bridgers & Clairo
A couple months ago, Mumford & Sons leader Marcus Mumford announced his debut solo album, (self-titled). The music video for its lead single “Cannibal” was directed by none other than Steven Spielberg. He’s since put out a bunch of other singles from it, including “Better Off High” and “Grace,” and he’s opened up about some of the unfortunate inspirations behind it, including childhood sexual abuse.
