Flathead Beacon
Cats Scratch Whitefish Streak
The intent was clear from the outset. The Columbia Falls boys soccer team journeyed seven miles across the valley to put a dent in Whitefish’s soccer legacy. It took them 76 minutes to do so. “It’s different for me as a coach than for the players,” Columbia Falls coach...
406mtsports.com
Trey Hansen rushes for four TD's as Butte shuts out Flathead, 40-0
BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs played their first home game in three weeks on Friday night as they hosted the Kalispell Flathead Braves at Naranche Stadium. Trey Hansen had a massive night for the Bulldogs as he scored four rushing touchdowns, and Jace Stenson had a passing touchdown, and a rushing score as the Bulldogs shut out the Braves, 40-0.
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
Black bears deaths investigated at Flathead cherry orchard
The death of two black bears at a Flathead cherry orchard remains under investigation by CSKT game warden
Flathead Beacon
Great Northwest Oktoberfest Returning to Depot Park in Whitefish
After four years, the Great Northwest Oktoberfest will finally be returning to Depot Park in Whitefish, ending a drought of downtown dirndl sightings that was driven by the combined forces of COVID-19 and construction, which bounced the festival to the soccer pitches of Smith Fields. Whitefish Chamber of Commerce Executive...
Fairfield Sun Times
Speed limit reduction to go into effect on section of MT 82 between Bigfork and Somers
BIGFORK, Mont. - A speed limit reduction will be going into effect on Montana Highway 82 between Bigfork and Somers beginning Monday, Sept. 19. The new signage indicating the new speed limit is expected appear on the section of the highway Monday, weather dependent. A release from the Montana Department...
Flathead Beacon
Restaurant Skills
As a kid, nothing made me more anxious than having to go door-to-door to sell something for school. Although I’ve always been outgoing, any latent trace of shyness would spread like a rash over me. In fact, I’m sure I got hives when I had to walk across the road to get a cup of sugar for my mom. It didn’t matter that I knew my neighbors — and more than likely spent the day before playing in the fields of Ruth and Frank’s farm — but to ask for something from them put me over the edge. I dropped out of Girl Scouts because I hated selling cookies, even though I loved everything else in scouting, especially the campouts.
Montana Town Finally Retires Its 1995 Ford Crown Victoria Police Car
Lakeside-Somers Chamber of CommerceStartling speeders since 1995, this old-school police cruiser is only now being put out to pasture.
mt.gov
Gov. Gianforte Gathers Leaders to Discuss Public Safety in Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. – Gathering input from local officials, law enforcement, and treatment providers in the Flathead Valley, Governor Greg Gianforte today convened a roundtable to discuss strategies to build safer, stronger communities in Montana. “This is an all-hands-on-deck moment,” Gov. Gianforte said, noting the dramatic rise in drug interdictions...
Annual Flathead quilt show a dazzling, must-see event for all craft lovers
This year’s Sew Connected Quilt Show offers live demonstrations, vendors, a raffle quilt and beautiful quilts on display.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Bat Tests Positive for Rabies
Rabies was recently detected in a Flathead County bat that had human contact, according to a Thursday press release from the Flathead City-County Health Department. The bat is the first animal rabies case uncovered in the county this year. The disease is spread to humans through bites or scratches from infected animals. The virus infects the central nervous system and can cause fatal disease in the brain.
Flathead Beacon
Bukacek a Disruption on Health Board and Unqualified for PSC
I don’t know John Repke. I do know Dr Annie Bukacek. I served on the Flathead County Board of Health as a member for three appointed terms, as a member, chair of multiple committees, Vice Chair and Chair. Dr Annie and I overlapped in my last two years. I understand that she tendered her resignation early in her third year.
