As a kid, nothing made me more anxious than having to go door-to-door to sell something for school. Although I’ve always been outgoing, any latent trace of shyness would spread like a rash over me. In fact, I’m sure I got hives when I had to walk across the road to get a cup of sugar for my mom. It didn’t matter that I knew my neighbors — and more than likely spent the day before playing in the fields of Ruth and Frank’s farm — but to ask for something from them put me over the edge. I dropped out of Girl Scouts because I hated selling cookies, even though I loved everything else in scouting, especially the campouts.

