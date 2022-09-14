USMNT reveal 26-man squad for September’s final World Cup camp as Gio Reyna and Josh Sargent return

THE U.S. Men's National Team has announced their 26-man roster for their upcoming friendlies.

The USMNT is set to face Japan and Saudi Arabia on September 23 and 27 respectively.

Yunus Musah continues to shine for Valencia Credit: Getty

Gio Reyna has two assists in the Champions League this season for Borussia Dortmund Credit: Getty

These matches will take place at the Düsseldorf Arena in Germany and the Estadio Nueva Condomina in Spain.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter's roster is near full strength, with only a few missing via injury such as goalkeeper Zack Steffen and forwards Timothy Weah and Daryl Dike.

Promising youngsters such as Barcelona loanee winger Konrad de la Fuente, Venezia midfielder Gianluca Busio, and New York Red Bulls midfielder Caden Clark all missed out.

Berhalter said, via US Soccer: "As we approach the World Cup, this is another opportunity for us to take a step forward as a group.

"We have a strong roster and can use these games as a measuring stick against World Cup opponents as we continue to gain valuable experience ahead of going to Qatar."

Goalkeepers

Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Arsenal backup Turner is the most experienced of the keepers available and, as such, perhaps the favorite to start with Manchester City number two Steffen out injured.

Defenders

Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Dest's last minute move to Italy will have been good news for Berhalter and Co.

Hopefully, this will see the promising youngster get his career back on track after a disappointing spell at Barcelona.

Midfielders

Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Malik Tillman (Rangers)

Musah is the real star here, having continued to impress this season as an integral part of Valencia's midfield.

The 19-year-old has two assists in five appearances in La Liga.

Forwards

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City)

Aaronson's electric form in the Premier League bodes well with the World Cup on the horizon, especially teamed with fellow youngster Reyna's two assists in the Champions League, and Pepi's first Eredivisie assist last weekend.

Norwich striker Sargent is the U.S.' most in-form in front of goal, with five goals in eight games in the Championship.

Brenden Aaronson has settled in quickly in Leeds after his summer move from Red Bull Salzburg Credit: Getty