The Eastside Boyz will be in Tampa for the No Limit reunion tour and the city is excited. Babs interviewed the Eastside Boyz who were a power house in the early 2000’s with Lil Jon. Remember how hype everyone would get when #GETLOW would come on? Unfortunately it does not appear that the guys are on good terms. There is no bad blood according to Big Sam and Lil Bo, but Jon has not returned any of their calls. They say he is also holding up their tour.
Today on my show we debated rather or not $50 Was enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa. I say it is, Kid Leoww says absolutely not. We took phone calls and the majority of people said no. We would like feedback on this. Do you know of a place where this is possible? I say you can go get some Publix subs and have a picnic. You know get creative. There was a girl who called in and said this was possible at Chili’s. What are your thoughts? Shout out to Creative Loafing! They put together a list of restaurants you can go to when you have $15 or less here in Tampa Bay. Below are the phone calls we took when we asked the question “Is $50 enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa?”
It's going to be a great weekend in the Tampa Bay area with a little something for everyone, from free visits to museums to Oktoberfest celebrations.
For the last six years it’s been a champion of craft beer in the EDGE district.
Not Method Man though.
Only a little over two months since the launch of the group, the Tampa Bay Elementals have almost reached a whooping 700 member count. While I do realize I am in fact the creator/organizer of the group, the growth and the activity of this community has to be shouted out from upon the rooftops. It has been an interesting experience to see how this group has come together. Looking back on everything that we've done so far shows how far the group has come in such a short period of time. The Meetup group represents at the very least diversity, balance, and acceptance.
As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we want to highlight a delicacy in Hispanic culture that you’ve probably tasted once or 100 times — the Cuban sandwich.
We’re halfway through September which means Halloween is on the horizon! Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream for adults and the ALL NEW Spooktacular for kids at Busch Gardens! September also means that football […]
Tampa Bay is located on the central west coast of Florida and includes the Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater areas. You are reading: Free things to do in tampa fl for adults | 18 Free and Cheap Things to Do in Tampa Bay, Florida. This major metropolitan area is rich...
Tampa Bay has always been a hub for exquisite entertainment, drinks, and arguably most popular: food. Everywhere you turn in the city has some sort of restaurant for any genre you may be looking for. Below are some of my personal favorites and why I like them. FRESH KITCHEN. A...
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, ABC Action News tells you the story of a local hero whose memory lives on in the heart of Tampa Bay.
A River Runs Through (Her Eyes!) This is a beautiful 1-year-old calico has stunning eyes and an even more stunning purrsonality. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless other wise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is an iconic landmark in Tampa Bay. Its beauty is remarkable, its stature breathtaking -- but this inspiring bridge also casts a shadow.
Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
A University of Tampa student is dead after getting into the wrong around 1 a.m. September 17. Tampa Police said the male student was shot by the driver of the car, who feared for his life.
The multi-million dollar mansion once owned by Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and rented by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly set to be demolished.
People were outraged by it’s removal and they voiced their outrage. The company listened and now Taco Bell has brought back a menu favorite, permanently!. Starting Thursday, September 15th, the Mexican Pizza is back! We told you back in April that Taco Bell was temporarily bringing back the menu favorite. The Mexican Pizza return was supposed to last only six months but it sold out only a month into it’s relaunch. It looks like the big wigs at Taco Bell took notice and made the Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item once again.
A woman on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to L.A., was sentence to jail for four months. According to federal prosecutors, Kelly Pichardo and another passenger, Leeza Rodriguez were engaged in intimidating behavior on the flight, which caused the flight to be diverted to Phoenix. The women assaulted a...
HUDSON, FLA- A 52-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed walking across US-19 in Hudson Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 72-year-old Port Richey man was traveling southbound in a pickup truck on US-19 just south of Denton Ave in Hudson when the pedestrian was walking eastbound across the highway at the intersection of Viva Via Drive. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. A 63-year-old passenger in the pickup was not injured in the crash.
TAMPA, Fla. - It was once owned by baseball legend Derek Jeter and once rented by famed Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Now one of the most expensive houses in Tampa could be demolished. "It’s iconic. People think of Tampa, they think of ‘St. Jetersburg,’" said Tampa realtor Stephen...
