Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Introduces Ranked Mode Mechanic To Give Players A Second Chance
Ranked matches can be frustrating in any game, especially when you're lacking in competent team mates to squad up with. The development team behind Apex Legends Mobile seems to understand this sentiment, and this week they took action. Players who logged in to the mobile battle royale over the last 48 hours were greeted by a message in the game's news feed titled "Second Chance, Anyone?"
Gamespot
Tower Of Fantasy Version 1.5 Is Live
Level Infinite has launched the 1.5 update for its MMORPG mobile and PC game Tower of Fantasy. The latest update introduces new bosses, characters, weapons, and areas to explore. Players can now find the Artificial Island in an area separate from the main game. To unlock it, they must either...
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 PC Playerbase Surges After Edgerunners Update
Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a surge in popularity recently, as a recent patch, big discounts, and a Netflix anime series have helped draw players back to the sci-fi sandbox. According to SteamDB and spotted by Eurogamer, concurrent players peaked yesterday at 37,000, beating other popular games such as Elden Ring, Destiny 2, and Grand Theft Auto V on the Steam Charts. This is more than double Cyberpunk 2077's August high of 16,000 players and is thanks in part to the Edgerunners update that added a substantial number of new features and improvements.
Gamespot
The Voices Games 3d Collection
We have no news or videos for The Voices Games 3d Collection. Sorry!
Gamespot
How To Get Six Free Syndicate Packs In Apex Legends Mobile
Apex Legends Mobile recently held a surprise weekend event that rewarded players with three free Loba Bootlegger Packs, a special kind of Syndicate Pack that usually can only be obtained via purchase with Syndicate Coins, the game's premium currency. These packs gave players free cosmetics from the premium Bootlegger cosmetic collection.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta Introduces Satisfying Maps And Overhauled Gunsmith
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer beta is officially live, and this weekend gives PlayStation users first crack at Infinity Ward's continuation of the rebooted Modern Warfare series. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta offers a pretty familiar offering, but there are some solid maps and a completely overhauled Gunsmith feature worth checking out.
Gamespot
COD Warzone 2.0 New Gulag & Map Explained | GameSpot News
Let’s start with the new location. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's map is called Al Mazrah, and it takes place in the desert of a fictional region of Western Asia. Some of the points of interest include: Quarry, Airport, Taraq Village and Al Mazrah City just to name a few. This new map features a river that runs through the middle, offering seasoned Warzone players a new way to traverse a Call of Duty BR.
Gamespot
Fortnite Chrome Splash Explained And Where To Find It
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has brought a ton of changes to the battle royale, and one of the biggest of them is the new throwable item called Chrome Splash. You're gonna get to know these little guys really well over the next few months, but it'll be a minute before we work out all the good strategies for them. So, for now, let's take a look at the basics so you have some idea of what you're getting into with these Chrome Splashes before you start slinging them around. Trust me, you're gonna like this.
Gamespot
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Hands-On
GameSpot's very own Phil Hornshaw had a chance to go hands-on with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion at a Square Enix event, where he was able to check how the updated graphics and gameplay felt. Final Fantasy VII Remake set a high bar for reviving a classic game, both retelling...
Gamespot
Dungeons & Dragons: Everything You Need To Play, And How To Level Up Your Gaming
When 5th Edition for Dungeons & Dragons arrived on the scene in 2014, the tabletop roleplaying game exploded in popularity. The new edition was much more streamlined that previous incarnations, making it much more friendly to new players. And this new streamlined game caught on, as in 2020, D&D reported that over 50 million people were playing the game.
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 "Strayed A Little Too Far" From What Makes The Series Fun, EA Exec Says
Vince Zampella, who is now the overall boss of Battlefield at EA, has shared his thoughts on what went wrong with DICE's Battlefield 2042. Speaking to Barron's, Zampella said Battlefield 2042 didn't resonate with fans in part because some of the game's ideas were too ambitious, like its 128-player matches.
Gamespot
Try The Souls-Like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Free Demo Out Now On PS5 And Xbox Series X|S
A free demo for the Souls-like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty from developer Team Ninja and publisher Koei Tecmo is out now across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The demo shows off a slice of the dark fantasy action-RPG where they'll fight demons wish swords. Combat is inspired by Chinese martial arts. Everyone who completes the demo will get the Crouching Dragon helmet for use in the final game when it's released in 2023.
Gamespot
Star Wars Eclipse Will Feature The "Fundamental" Elements Of A Quantic Dream Game
Star Wars Eclipse developer Quantic Dream has shared new details on how it plans to retain the "fundamental elements" of its game development formula and use them to craft an action-adventure set in the iconic galaxy that's far (far) away. "I think with each new title we try to innovate,...
Gamespot
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Is Getting A PS5/Xbox Series X|S Upgrade And New Story DLC
Bandai Namco has announced that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be getting a current-gen console upgrade and new DLC expansions. More details on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game will be revealed in time, and Bandai Namco added that all previously available and upcoming DLC will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC simultaneously.
Gamespot
Hollow Knight Silksong Is Coming To PS4 And PS5
Hollow Knight Silksong, the highly-anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight is coming to PS4 and PS5. Team Cherry's upcoming game was previously announced during a Xbox & Bethesda showcase and only confirmed for Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. With Sony's announcement, Hollow Knight Silksong will now pretty much be available on...
Gamespot
The Best Xbox Deals Right Now: Save On Games, Accessories, Consoles, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Xbox Series X is arguably the best platform for frugal gamers. Not only can you sign up for Game Pass (which is one of the best deals in gaming), but both exclusive titles and third-party blockbusters are constantly going on sale. Things are even better than usual this week, as you can score a three-month Xbox Game Pass membership at a discount--making the subscription service even more enticing.
Gamespot
Genshin Impact Anime Project Announced, Concept Trailer Revealed
With the success of Genshin Impact, an adaptation of some kind felt inevitable. Announced during the game's version 3.1 presentation, a three-minute concept trailer showed the art style and feel of what the anime will eventually look like. The trailer was later shared on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account.
Gamespot
NBA 2K23 Rebirth Quest Guide - Where To Find Ronnie 2K In The City
NBA 2K23 allows players to respec and rebuild their MyPlayer characters, but only after completing the Rebirth questline involving Ronnie 2K. To complete the questline, you'll need to find Ronnie several times inside the game's online hub without the help of map markers. The game delights in not revealing exactly where and when you can find him, so we're here to walk you through how to complete this lengthy quest and earn some great rewards along the way. Here's where to find Ronnie 2K in NBA 2K23.
NBA・
Gamespot
Fortnite Characters In Chapter 3, Season 4 - All 22 NPC Locations
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 is here, which means you have a whole new cast of characters to meet and greet at various named locations and landmarks alike. Meeting Fortnite NPCs is an important part of each season, because they not only gift you free stuff just for talking to them, but they also sell goods, such as weapons and throwables, or services, such as allowing you to instantly redeploy from a rift or even hire them as bodyguards. Naturally, knowing all Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 NPC locations is tough work, but we're actively locating them as quickly as we can. Here's everyone we've found so far.
Gamespot
Xbox Isn't Done Acquiring More Companies, Phil Spencer Suggests
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has suggested the Xbox company might not be finished buying game studios. Speaking to Squawk Asia, Spencer said Microsoft doesn't have the luxury to be able to slow down due to the competitive nature of the gaming market. He pointed to some of the biggest companies in gaming, Tencent and Sony, who are bigger than Microsoft in games and continue to acquire and invest in more teams and content.
