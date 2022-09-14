Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Fortnite Chrome Splash Explained And Where To Find It
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has brought a ton of changes to the battle royale, and one of the biggest of them is the new throwable item called Chrome Splash. You're gonna get to know these little guys really well over the next few months, but it'll be a minute before we work out all the good strategies for them. So, for now, let's take a look at the basics so you have some idea of what you're getting into with these Chrome Splashes before you start slinging them around. Trust me, you're gonna like this.
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 "Strayed A Little Too Far" From What Makes The Series Fun, EA Exec Says
Vince Zampella, who is now the overall boss of Battlefield at EA, has shared his thoughts on what went wrong with DICE's Battlefield 2042. Speaking to Barron's, Zampella said Battlefield 2042 didn't resonate with fans in part because some of the game's ideas were too ambitious, like its 128-player matches.
Gamespot
Star Wars Eclipse Will Feature The "Fundamental" Elements Of A Quantic Dream Game
Star Wars Eclipse developer Quantic Dream has shared new details on how it plans to retain the "fundamental elements" of its game development formula and use them to craft an action-adventure set in the iconic galaxy that's far (far) away. "I think with each new title we try to innovate,...
Gamespot
How To Get Six Free Syndicate Packs In Apex Legends Mobile
Apex Legends Mobile recently held a surprise weekend event that rewarded players with three free Loba Bootlegger Packs, a special kind of Syndicate Pack that usually can only be obtained via purchase with Syndicate Coins, the game's premium currency. These packs gave players free cosmetics from the premium Bootlegger cosmetic collection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Genshin Impact Anime Project Announced, Concept Trailer Revealed
With the success of Genshin Impact, an adaptation of some kind felt inevitable. Announced during the game's version 3.1 presentation, a three-minute concept trailer showed the art style and feel of what the anime will eventually look like. The trailer was later shared on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account.
Gamespot
Capcom Confirms Street Fighter 6 Playable Roster Will Have 18 Characters
One day after Capcom's TGS 2022 Special Program showcased new modes, characters, and a closed beta test for Street Fighter 6, a separate presentation has confirmed the launch roster for the game through an intro video. The presentation showed the introduction to the game's single-player story mode World Tour, which...
Gamespot
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Hands-On
GameSpot's very own Phil Hornshaw had a chance to go hands-on with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion at a Square Enix event, where he was able to check how the updated graphics and gameplay felt. Final Fantasy VII Remake set a high bar for reviving a classic game, both retelling...
Gamespot
Massive GTA 6 Leak Unveils Screenshots And Early Footage
A massive trove of Grand Theft Auto VI assets, including pre-alpha footage and multiple screenshots, were released to public forums early Sunday morning. The assets were reportedly taken from Rockstar's servers by a single hacker calling themselves "teapotuberhacker," who also claims to have "GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets" as well as a "GTA 6 test build."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Tower Of Fantasy Version 1.5 Is Live
Level Infinite has launched the 1.5 update for its MMORPG mobile and PC game Tower of Fantasy. The latest update introduces new bosses, characters, weapons, and areas to explore. Players can now find the Artificial Island in an area separate from the main game. To unlock it, they must either...
Gamespot
Xbox Isn't Done Acquiring More Companies, Phil Spencer Suggests
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has suggested the Xbox company might not be finished buying game studios. Speaking to Squawk Asia, Spencer said Microsoft doesn't have the luxury to be able to slow down due to the competitive nature of the gaming market. He pointed to some of the biggest companies in gaming, Tencent and Sony, who are bigger than Microsoft in games and continue to acquire and invest in more teams and content.
Gamespot
Street Fighter 6 Official Character Launch Reveal Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Street Fighter 6 Official Character Launch Reveal Trailer. Behold, the opening movie for World Tour, featuring art of the 18 characters on the launch roster for Street Fighter 6: Luke, Jamie, Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, Zangief, and Dhalsim. Embark on a globetrotting journey to discover The Meaning of Strength. The legendary fighters you know and love are waiting for you to take the plunge and experience the world of Street Fighter like never before!
Gamespot
COD Warzone 2.0 New Gulag & Map Explained | GameSpot News
Let’s start with the new location. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's map is called Al Mazrah, and it takes place in the desert of a fictional region of Western Asia. Some of the points of interest include: Quarry, Airport, Taraq Village and Al Mazrah City just to name a few. This new map features a river that runs through the middle, offering seasoned Warzone players a new way to traverse a Call of Duty BR.
Gamespot
Try The Souls-Like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Free Demo Out Now On PS5 And Xbox Series X|S
A free demo for the Souls-like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty from developer Team Ninja and publisher Koei Tecmo is out now across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The demo shows off a slice of the dark fantasy action-RPG where they'll fight demons wish swords. Combat is inspired by Chinese martial arts. Everyone who completes the demo will get the Crouching Dragon helmet for use in the final game when it's released in 2023.
Gamespot
The Best Xbox Deals Right Now: Save On Games, Accessories, Consoles, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Xbox Series X is arguably the best platform for frugal gamers. Not only can you sign up for Game Pass (which is one of the best deals in gaming), but both exclusive titles and third-party blockbusters are constantly going on sale. Things are even better than usual this week, as you can score a three-month Xbox Game Pass membership at a discount--making the subscription service even more enticing.
Gamespot
Destiny 2's King's Fall Raid Gets More Challenging With Master Mode Difficulty Next Week
King's Fall is one of Destiny 2's most iconic Raids, and for those players looking to play the pinnacle PvE activity in its most challenging form, they can start preparing for a Master Raid run from next week. After the Destiny 2 weekly reset on September 20, Master King’s Fall will be live and will feature extra rewards for any fireteam confident enough to take on the Taken King at his most powerful.
Gamespot
Street Fighter 6 - 20 Minutes of Ken Gameplay
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. The latest fighter to join the rooster SF6 is Ken, and we have 20 minutes of gameplay from the Tokyo Game Show demo. Watch Ken fight every character revealed so far including the recently added Juri, Kimberly, and Guile, set to the highest level CPU.
Gamespot
Fortnite Characters In Chapter 3, Season 4 - All 22 NPC Locations
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 is here, which means you have a whole new cast of characters to meet and greet at various named locations and landmarks alike. Meeting Fortnite NPCs is an important part of each season, because they not only gift you free stuff just for talking to them, but they also sell goods, such as weapons and throwables, or services, such as allowing you to instantly redeploy from a rift or even hire them as bodyguards. Naturally, knowing all Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 NPC locations is tough work, but we're actively locating them as quickly as we can. Here's everyone we've found so far.
Gamespot
Like A Dragon: Ishin Hands-On Preview
Masayoshi Yokoyama, executive producer of RGG Studios and writer of the Yakuza series, said during the RGG 2022 summit that Like A Dragon: Ishin is meant to be the all-star Yakuza game. It's pitched as a game that will feature characters from the entire franchise, music from across the games, and returning actors, and the 20 minutes of hands-on time I had with the game definitely delivered on that promise. But Like A Dragon: Ishin doesn't just feel like simple Yakuza fan service. From what I've played, Ishin features enough of a new story and presents a fresh environment (to a western audience, at least) that it is poised to welcome new players to the massive franchise without completely alienating them.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta Introduces Satisfying Maps And Overhauled Gunsmith
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer beta is officially live, and this weekend gives PlayStation users first crack at Infinity Ward's continuation of the rebooted Modern Warfare series. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta offers a pretty familiar offering, but there are some solid maps and a completely overhauled Gunsmith feature worth checking out.
Gamespot
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Is A Faster, More Aggressive Souls-Like
With Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, developer Team Ninja feels like it's riffing on a riff. The action game studio has already given its spin to the Souls-like genre with the Nioh games. In Wo Long, Team Ninja once again borrows some of the underpinnings of From Software's lauded series, but takes a faster, more Ninja Gaiden-like approach. It's some of the same ideas but with a different feel, which will challenge action game fans in a lot of different ways.
Comments / 0