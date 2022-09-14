Read full article on original website
Related
Closure of Magruder Corridor Rescinded, Road Back Open
ELK CITY, ID - According to the U.S. Forest Service, Magruder Corridor Road between Darby, MT and Elk City, ID is back open between Observation Point and Sable Saddle. The temporary closure of the Magruder Corridor due to the Twist Creek Fire has been rescinded as of Friday, September 16.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0