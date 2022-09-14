ELK CITY, ID - According to the U.S. Forest Service, Magruder Corridor Road between Darby, MT and Elk City, ID is back open between Observation Point and Sable Saddle. The temporary closure of the Magruder Corridor due to the Twist Creek Fire has been rescinded as of Friday, September 16.

ELK CITY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO