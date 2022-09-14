ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Redington Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

9M gallons of wastewater bypassed into Manatee River; city says improvements are in the works

A public notice of pollution was released by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection this week after nine million gallons of partially-treated wastewater had to be bypassed into the Manatee River. The city said excess amounts of rain overloaded its wastewater treatment plant and left them with no choice. The bypass took place during a ten-hour period beginning Monday night and ending Tuesday morning.
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
City
Redington Beach, FL
City
Belleair Beach, FL
City
Redington Shores, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
North Redington Beach, FL
City
Tierra Verde, FL
Local
Florida Government
businessobserverfl.com

Controversial property sold after new buyer and residents reach a compromise

After years of back and forth wrangling with neighbors, a South Tampa office park has sold, and the new owners will build 87 town houses on the property. Mariner Square Park at 200 S. Hoover Blvd. in Tampa’s Beach Park neighborhood was sold Sept. 14 for $16 million, according to a statement. The buyer was DODO Investments LLC.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sediment Control
thegabber.com

Gulfport’s Breeze Cafe Closes Due to Permit, Code Hurdles

The Breeze Waterfront Cafe has closed permanently. The owners announced this move Sept. 16 on the restaurant’s Facebook page, one day after a meeting with the Gulfport Site Plan Review Committee, at which most of the news they received was not good. Here’s the statement the owners posted on...
GULFPORT, FL
Bay News 9

New affordable housing complex opens in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A new affordable housing complex is opening its doors in Tampa, making it the eigth new construction paid for through a partnership with Catholic Charities and Hillsborough County. Mercy Oaks, located at 10017 N. Florida Ave in Tampa, is a 20-unit complex consisting of single and...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Mysuncoast.com

Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of rainy days is about to come to an end. Soon, but not today. Friday brought another 0.62″ to SRQ, 1.92″ on the south side of Sarasota, and only 0.15″ to Lakewood Ranch. Isolated light showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Drier air starts to move in Sunday, so any storms will be much more hit-and-miss. A few storms are still possible to start the workweek, then we’re back to sunshine and dry days to end the week and for the last weekend of September.
SARASOTA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Parking lot construction begins Monday at Hudson Beach

HUDSON, FLA - It's going to be a little harder to park your boat trailer at Hudson Beach starting Monday. According to Pasco County Parks and Rec, Boat trailer parking at Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park (aka Hudson Beach) will be limited beginning Monday (9/19). The outdated boardwalk, seawall and loading docks will be replaced. Construction is expected to wrap up by mid-March 2023. During this time, the county recommends you arrive early to get a boat trailer parking spot.
HUDSON, FL
813area.com

Tampa Bay's Best Socializing Group?

Only a little over two months since the launch of the group, the Tampa Bay Elementals have almost reached a whooping 700 member count. While I do realize I am in fact the creator/organizer of the group, the growth and the activity of this community has to be shouted out from upon the rooftops. It has been an interesting experience to see how this group has come together. Looking back on everything that we've done so far shows how far the group has come in such a short period of time. The Meetup group represents at the very least diversity, balance, and acceptance.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Councilmember Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigns

September 15, 2022 - St. Petersburg City Council Chair Gina Driscoll relayed Thursday night that her colleague, Councilmember Lisa Wheeler-Bowman, announced her immediate resignation. No further details were provided. The news came around 9 p.m. at the conclusion of Thursday’s meeting. Just as it began, at 1:30 p.m., Vince Nowicki emailed documents to council members and city officials showing that Wheeler-Bowman no longer resided in her district. She left the dais a short time after. Nowicki then made his findings public during the open forum. Driscoll said the council will fill the vacancy, “and it’s important that city council be briefed on the process as soon as possible.” Council members unanimously approved scheduling a Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 22 to discuss the matter.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Dunedin senior living complex sells for $26.5M

September 17, 2022 - The Grand Villa of Dunedin, a 70,500-square-foot senior living community at 880 Patricia Ave., has sold for $26.5 million. Valstone Asset Management, which manages the community that provides assisted living and memory care, sold it to Arizona-based Inspired Healthcare Capital, according to public records. Inspired Healthcare Capital took out a roughly $15.71 million mortgage loan from Lakeland Bank. The investment group manages a growing portfolio of assets valued in excess of $900 million located nationwide, according to its website.
DUNEDIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy