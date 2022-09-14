Read full article on original website
Related
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
9M gallons of wastewater bypassed into Manatee River; city says improvements are in the works
A public notice of pollution was released by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection this week after nine million gallons of partially-treated wastewater had to be bypassed into the Manatee River. The city said excess amounts of rain overloaded its wastewater treatment plant and left them with no choice. The bypass took place during a ten-hour period beginning Monday night and ending Tuesday morning.
Flooding concerns continue for mobile home residents
Rainy nights are dreadful for some residents at a St. Petersburg mobile home park. Flooding there is a concern we’ve followed for nearly two years now as residents tell us not much has changed.
After public outcry, Tampa leaders call for ‘radical restart’ with ‘PURE’ wastewater plans
City council members all expressed either doubt or complete disapproval of PURE as a whole.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Business owners happy to hear about plans to dredge John's Pass
Hubbard Marina's owners have fought since 1997 to remove the sand from John's Pass. They finally saw a victory Wednesday night.
businessobserverfl.com
Controversial property sold after new buyer and residents reach a compromise
After years of back and forth wrangling with neighbors, a South Tampa office park has sold, and the new owners will build 87 town houses on the property. Mariner Square Park at 200 S. Hoover Blvd. in Tampa’s Beach Park neighborhood was sold Sept. 14 for $16 million, according to a statement. The buyer was DODO Investments LLC.
Critics say St. Pete's homeless population could be targeted by proposal for new sidewalk rules
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg is considering a new rule that some say targets the homeless community. The ordinance proposal to get unpermitted tables off the sidewalks in St. Pete passed its first reading at a council meeting on Thursday. But tables aren’t the only objects that would...
St. Pete councilwoman resigns after it’s revealed she didn’t live in her district
St. Petersburg Councilwoman Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigned during Thursday night's council meeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thegabber.com
Gulfport’s Breeze Cafe Closes Due to Permit, Code Hurdles
The Breeze Waterfront Cafe has closed permanently. The owners announced this move Sept. 16 on the restaurant’s Facebook page, one day after a meeting with the Gulfport Site Plan Review Committee, at which most of the news they received was not good. Here’s the statement the owners posted on...
Pasco residents push for street that ends before reaching new homes to be finished
Eleven brand new homes in Pasco County’s Connerton neighborhood have the address of Flourish Drive, but that street stops before it reaches those homes. On Thursday, the county and builder took a step toward finishing the road.
Neighbors frustrated over ditches flooding in Tampa neighborhood
Neighbors near Palmetto Street in Tampa are frustrated over ongoing issues with their ditches flooding. They told ABC Action News that cars and people are falling into the ditches.
Bay News 9
New affordable housing complex opens in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A new affordable housing complex is opening its doors in Tampa, making it the eigth new construction paid for through a partnership with Catholic Charities and Hillsborough County. Mercy Oaks, located at 10017 N. Florida Ave in Tampa, is a 20-unit complex consisting of single and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vehicle found in Hillsborough River; Tampa police deploy dive team
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a vehicle that was found in the Hillsborough River Saturday morning.
Construction worker dies after concrete slab falls on him: Sheriff's Office
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a construction worker at Port Tampa Bay died Friday after a concrete slab — estimated to weigh 3,000 pounds — fell on him.
Mysuncoast.com
Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of rainy days is about to come to an end. Soon, but not today. Friday brought another 0.62″ to SRQ, 1.92″ on the south side of Sarasota, and only 0.15″ to Lakewood Ranch. Isolated light showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Drier air starts to move in Sunday, so any storms will be much more hit-and-miss. A few storms are still possible to start the workweek, then we’re back to sunshine and dry days to end the week and for the last weekend of September.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Parking lot construction begins Monday at Hudson Beach
HUDSON, FLA - It's going to be a little harder to park your boat trailer at Hudson Beach starting Monday. According to Pasco County Parks and Rec, Boat trailer parking at Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park (aka Hudson Beach) will be limited beginning Monday (9/19). The outdated boardwalk, seawall and loading docks will be replaced. Construction is expected to wrap up by mid-March 2023. During this time, the county recommends you arrive early to get a boat trailer parking spot.
813area.com
Tampa Bay's Best Socializing Group?
Only a little over two months since the launch of the group, the Tampa Bay Elementals have almost reached a whooping 700 member count. While I do realize I am in fact the creator/organizer of the group, the growth and the activity of this community has to be shouted out from upon the rooftops. It has been an interesting experience to see how this group has come together. Looking back on everything that we've done so far shows how far the group has come in such a short period of time. The Meetup group represents at the very least diversity, balance, and acceptance.
stpetecatalyst.com
Councilmember Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigns
September 15, 2022 - St. Petersburg City Council Chair Gina Driscoll relayed Thursday night that her colleague, Councilmember Lisa Wheeler-Bowman, announced her immediate resignation. No further details were provided. The news came around 9 p.m. at the conclusion of Thursday’s meeting. Just as it began, at 1:30 p.m., Vince Nowicki emailed documents to council members and city officials showing that Wheeler-Bowman no longer resided in her district. She left the dais a short time after. Nowicki then made his findings public during the open forum. Driscoll said the council will fill the vacancy, “and it’s important that city council be briefed on the process as soon as possible.” Council members unanimously approved scheduling a Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 22 to discuss the matter.
Independent Bar St. Petersburg is closing next month
For the last six years it’s been a champion of craft beer in the EDGE district.
stpetecatalyst.com
Dunedin senior living complex sells for $26.5M
September 17, 2022 - The Grand Villa of Dunedin, a 70,500-square-foot senior living community at 880 Patricia Ave., has sold for $26.5 million. Valstone Asset Management, which manages the community that provides assisted living and memory care, sold it to Arizona-based Inspired Healthcare Capital, according to public records. Inspired Healthcare Capital took out a roughly $15.71 million mortgage loan from Lakeland Bank. The investment group manages a growing portfolio of assets valued in excess of $900 million located nationwide, according to its website.
Comments / 0