Citrus County Chronicle
Court rules in favor of Texas law on social media regulation
Court rules in favor of Texas law on social media regulation.
Citrus County Chronicle
Resident files complaint with state elections commission regarding Grogan
Barbara Fletcher of Homosassa has filed a complaint with the Florida Elections Commission (FEC) to find out if Paul Grogan, who entered the District 2 county commission race in the August primary as a no-party affiliation (NPA) candidate, did so under false pretenses. In a letter to county commissioners dated...
Citrus County Chronicle
Measures to save homeowners insurance will take time
Florida is the only state that borders both the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. You're never more than 60 miles from the nearest body of salt water. Since 1851, 41% of all hurricanes have hit Florida. Floridians pay roughly three times the national average on homeowners insurance premiums....
Citrus County Chronicle
Grogan to stay in commission race; says he's followed the rules
No-party candidate Paul Grogan said he remains an active candidate for District 2 county commission despite a complaint filed against him with the Florida Elections Committee (FEC). “I communicate with many people everyday and I will continue to run a grassroots campaign where I’m encouraging my constituents to give to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Carey Wooten spent nearly seven weeks hunting for safe drinking water for herself, her two children and three dogs after clocking out each day as a Taco Bell manager, so Gov. Tate Reeves' announcement that the water is clean again in Mississippi's capital came as welcome news.
Citrus County Chronicle
Storm Fiona poses threat for Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fiona passed near Guadeloupe on Friday evening, hitting some of the Caribbean's easternmost islands with strong rain and wind as forecasters warned the storm could later threaten Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic with dangerous rains. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said...
Citrus County Chronicle
Alaska braces for floods, power outages as huge storm nears
Alaska braces for floods, power outages as huge storm nears.
