Florida State

Citrus County Chronicle

Resident files complaint with state elections commission regarding Grogan

Barbara Fletcher of Homosassa has filed a complaint with the Florida Elections Commission (FEC) to find out if Paul Grogan, who entered the District 2 county commission race in the August primary as a no-party affiliation (NPA) candidate, did so under false pretenses. In a letter to county commissioners dated...
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Measures to save homeowners insurance will take time

Florida is the only state that borders both the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. You're never more than 60 miles from the nearest body of salt water. Since 1851, 41% of all hurricanes have hit Florida. Floridians pay roughly three times the national average on homeowners insurance premiums....
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Grogan to stay in commission race; says he's followed the rules

No-party candidate Paul Grogan said he remains an active candidate for District 2 county commission despite a complaint filed against him with the Florida Elections Committee (FEC). “I communicate with many people everyday and I will continue to run a grassroots campaign where I’m encouraging my constituents to give to...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Carey Wooten spent nearly seven weeks hunting for safe drinking water for herself, her two children and three dogs after clocking out each day as a Taco Bell manager, so Gov. Tate Reeves' announcement that the water is clean again in Mississippi's capital came as welcome news.
JACKSON, MS
Citrus County Chronicle

Storm Fiona poses threat for Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fiona passed near Guadeloupe on Friday evening, hitting some of the Caribbean's easternmost islands with strong rain and wind as forecasters warned the storm could later threaten Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic with dangerous rains. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said...
ENVIRONMENT

