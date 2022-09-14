ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

UPI News

Post Malone thanks fans for support after stage mishap

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Rapper Post Malone is thanking his fans for the support after he fell on stage during a concert in St. Louis this weekend. The 27-year-old artist posted a video on social media Sunday, explaining that he went to the hospital Saturday night because the fall through a hole in the stage "winded me pretty good."
