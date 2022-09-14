If you’re hunting for the best waterproof concealers, the good news is, identifying a waterproof formula is easy, since it will typically be indicated right on the label or in the product’s name. To narrow down the right one for you, consider your skin type and what exactly you'll be using the concealer for. Because they're designed to be more heavy-duty, typically, waterproof concealers have a full-coverage effect. If you have oily skin, you might prefer a concealer with a matte finish, and you'll definitely want to look for a formula that's noncomedogenic (meaning it won’t clog your pores). There are also waterproof concealers with moisturizing ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid; these are beneficial for dry skin types, as well as for anyone who plans to use the concealer under their eyes, as these ingredients will help prevent creasing and promote plumper skin.

