Read full article on original website
Related
New energy bill relief payments worth up to $1,000 to go out to struggling Americans in weeks – can you claim?
MILLIONS of Americans will soon receive payments up to $1,000 to help them with high energy bills. Nuclear electric power generation company Entergy has announced a pledge to commit $3.2million to helping Mississipians pay for high gas prices. The company said aiding those with low to moderate incomes is the...
Hinds County homes can receive utility relief after water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis. Households need to have previously been determined eligible and received payment for LIHEAP benefits from […]
Mississippi’s plan to build EV chargers along highways approved
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi will soon have electric vehicle (EV) chargers across its highways. The Biden Administration announced on Wednesday that Mississippi’s EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. Mississippi’s EV charging plan outlines how the state will grow its emerging charging network […]
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State Farm, Mississippi settle lawsuit over Katrina payments
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has quietly settled its lawsuit against State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. for allegedly minimizing its Hurricane Katrina payments to policyholders, leaving the state to compensate homeowners. The settlement says the $12 million payment represents “restitution for damage, which was or may have been caused by a violation of law […]
WDAM-TV
Gov. Tate Reeves gives response to TANF investigation
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s going to be done?. That may be the biggest question on most people’s minds in the State of Mississippi after bombshell texts which appear to show former Gov. Phil Bryant and Pro-Football Hall of Fame quarterback and USM alumnus Brett Favre’s alleged effort to use welfare funds to build a volleyball facility on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi.
buzzfeednews.com
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Mocked Jackson At An Event After More Than 150,000 Of The City's Residents Had No Clean Water
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made fun of the ongoing water crisis in Jackson on Friday, just a day after the state lifted a weeks-long boil water advisory, that left more than 150,000 people in the capital city without clean water in their homes. “I’ve got to tell you it is...
Mississippi Lottery makes August 2022 transfer to state
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its August 2022 transfer to the state for $8,533,290.22. The total for the first two months of FY23 to $20,367,589.00. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Federal program to back $1B program in 5 Southern states
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next decade, a large Black-owned financial institution said Thursday. The Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union said each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion […]
WLBT
How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the last...
Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Mississippi woman pleads guilty to defrauding thousands in benefits from state
A Mississippi woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently receiving thousands in benefits from the State of Mississippi. Investigators with the Mississippi Department of Human Service announced that Tiffany Shavon Combest, 37, of Jones County pleaded guilty to SNAP fraud before the Jones County Circuit Court on August 24, 2022. Combest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after jackpot win
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after matching all five numbers in the Mississippi Match 5 drawing. Mississippi Lottery officials announced that a winning ticket matched all five numbers from the Thursday, Sept. 15, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 had risen to $358,000.
WLBT
Four Mississippi schools receive National Blue Ribbon honor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four schools in Mississippi are now National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The recognition, given by the United States Secretary of Education, is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The Mississippi schools named National Blue...
WTOK-TV
$10,000 Mega Millions prize still unclaimed
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery said Friday a $10,000 Mega Millions prize on a ticket for the July 15 drawing was sold at Russell Chevron in Lauderdale County and it’s still unclaimed. If you ever bought a ticket there, you should check it. The ticket expires Jan. 11, 2023.
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $358,000
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Mississippi Lottery player won $358,000 when they matched all five numbers from the Thursday, September 15 Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35. The winning ticket was purchased from Pomp and Bees on Highway 11 South in Poplarville. The jackpot for the Saturday, September 17 Mississippi Match 5 […]
actionnews5.com
Oxford to host Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance announced that Mississippi’s first patient seminar for medical cannabis will be held in Oxford on Monday, Sept. 19. This seminar will be free to the public, including patients and caregivers. Multiple cannabis vendors will be present along with food from...
Focused on Mississippi: Governor’s Mansion
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s a Tuesday morning when the curator of the Governor’s Mansion, Lauren Miller, opens the front door at precisely 9:30 a.m. to greet any visitors who may be there. This time, it’s not a busy day. Just one person showed up to take the free tour. It just so happens that […]
Natchez Democrat
Big winner: Natchez man’s ticket earns thousands in Mississippi lottery
The weather may be cooling down for some, but for one Natchez man things are heating up after winning thousands of dollars in the Mississippi lottery. A Natchez man won $2,600 in the Wednesday, Sept. 7, Cash 4 evening drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the 61 Hill Food...
Comments / 1