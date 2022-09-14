ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final injury report for Jets vs. Browns

Friday’s injury report was pretty positive for the most part for the Jets. All but two available players practiced in full Friday, including safety Jordan Whitehead. When practice resumed Wednesday, Whitehead was considered “definitely questionable” by head coach Robert Saleh and was “week to week” at best. He is still questionable for Sunday, but the arrow is certainly pointing up after getting in a full practice Friday.
