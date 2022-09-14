ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

mansionglobal.com

The Largest Castle in Greenwich, Connecticut, Sells for $10.4 Million

Hemlock Castle has changed hands for $10.4 million. Hemlock Castle, a historic castle in Greenwich, Connecticut, that was once home to Boston Red Sox owner Harry Frazee, has changed hands for $10.4 million in an all-cash deal, Mansion Global has learned. Designed by James C. Green in 1902, the Edwardian-style...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

This Design-Forward $27.5 Million Hamptons Estate Sprawls Across 44 Acres of Open Farm

Luxury real estate demand in the Hamptons hasn’t slowed down, which makes this one-of-a-kind Water Mill property on Mecox Road even more desirable. Sprawling over 44 acres of open farm, this modern, design-forward home is surrounded by immaculate lush landscaping and mature trees with endless views of Mecox Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.  The home, currently under construction, is on the market for $27.5 million and, when finished, will have 11,000 square feet of living space. There are nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms spread over three levels with ocean views in nearly every room. The home has a floating spiral staircase...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Billie Holiday’s NYC Townhouse Just Hit the Market for $14 Million

This New York City brownstone is the epitome of easy living. The former Upper West Side townhome of jazz legend Billie Holiday has just come onto the market and if you want to get your hands on the late singer’s historic digs, it’ll cost you close to $14 million. Listed with Douglas Elliman, the Renaissance Revival residence was recently renovated and received a few practical upgrades along the way. Although, it still maintains many of the original finishes from when it was built in the early 1900s. Holiday was said to have lived on the first floor during the last years of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Heavenly Manhattan Penthouse Comes With Keys to the Seminary Gardens Next Door

This West Chelsea penthouse sits atop a condominium that borders the private gardens of the General Theological Seminary and benefits from keyed access to the seminary’s serene green space—an unusual privilege, according to listing agent Eileen Foy. The spacious, four-exposure duplex with high ceilings and extensive glazing was...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates her two Beverly Hills mansions worth $55m to charity

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated two Beverly Hills homes for a total of $55m. Ms Scott’s estimated net worth is $37bn. She owns four per cent of Amazon after selling $8.5bn in company stocks earlier this year. She has so far donated more than $12bn to charitable causes and groups. The non-profit California Community Foundation (CCF), announced last month that the 52-year-old was giving up “two single-family residences valued at $55 million,” according to the New York Post. Last year, Ms Scott married Dan Jewett, a high school chemistry teacher. She transferred the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
CLARENCE, NY
Robb Report

This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon

What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
TRAVEL

