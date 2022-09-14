Read full article on original website
Starbucks Halloween Cups Are Here—and They Glow in the Dark
Listen, as a Halloween-lovin’ gal myself, I’ve been waiting for the fall season to sweep in like a witch on her broomstick. Combine that with my coffee addiction, and suddenly you’ll find me at a Starbucks every morning without fail. The brand-new Starbucks fall menu has officially...
Forget Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell Menu Adds an Actual Pizza
Taco Bell has a fairly brilliant business model. Most of its menu items are variants of other things that it sells. You can get a taco, a burrito, nachos, a chalupa, and who knows what else that all essentially use the same ingredients but wrap them in a different delivery device.
Business Insider
How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger
To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
Meet the new Dollar General shopper who earns $100,000 a year
Despite facing record inflation over the past a year, U.S. consumer haven’t stopped spending—something that, so far, has served as a pillar against the threat of a recession. That doesn’t mean, however, that consumer behavior has been unchanged since the economy began to recover last year from lockdown....
Popular discount supermarket opens another new location in Florida this week
Aldi is hosting the grand opening of its new store in Floridat this week, and it's definitely worth checking out. They have great prices on all your favorite items and an awesome selection of produce. Plus, they're giving away free goodies and hosting a raffle to celebrate the store's grand opening.
Major discount grocery store opens new location in Florida
A major discount grocery store just opened another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. Popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has opened up yet another new location in Florida.
Pizza Hut Turns to Discontinued 1980s Classic For Inspiration
In the 1980s, Pizza Hut had something called the Taco Pizza-- exactly as it sounds like, the pizza had the classic Tex-Mex combination of lettuce, tomatoes, ground beef, and shredded cheddar cheese atop its regular pizza dough. The Taco Pizza was featured prominently in those classic Pizza Hut commercials throughout...
