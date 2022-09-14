Read full article on original website
A little bit of the beach came to Hearne as part of a new event
Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - While sand sculptures are typically seen at the beach, Hearne residents had the opportunity to have a bit of sandy fun, without having to go very far. On Saturday, Hearne hosted it’s first inaugural Hearne Cross Road Sand Sculpting Festival and Competition. The festival is free and located near the Hearne Railroad and Museum Depot. Those in attendance could take part in free sculpting lessons, browse various vendors, or grab a bite to eat while listening to music. There were sand sculpture demonstrations and creations such as the classic sand castle, an owl spreading it’s wings, and a lion.
BeeWeaver Honey Farm is hosting the sweetest cook off in Texas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Calling all honey lovers and creative cooks!. Laura Weaver, owner of BeeWeaver Honey Farm, joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, September 16 to talk about their second annual Honey Cook Off. Teams compete for the best main dish, side dish, and dessert. Every dish served...
BURLESON CO. FAIR OPENS SATURDAY WITH PARADE
Burleson County kicks off its fair season tomorrow (Saturday). Festivities for the fair, themed “Back in the Saddle”, begin with the parade through downtown Caldwell starting at 10 a.m. They continue with the crowning of the Little Miss and Fair Queen on Sunday at 6 p.m. The fair...
Trail Life USA provides unique opportunities for area kids
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Trail Life USA provided youngsters in our area a chance to get outdoors and experience something different Saturday at the Museum of the American G.I. Around 400 kids and their fathers were able to go through a rope bridge, throw tomahawks, and even shoot BB...
OPAS announces annual gala theme, celebrating 50 years
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On a 50th birthday, it is important to celebrate big, and that’s exactly what OPAS will be doing this year. OPAS is celebrating its 50th anniversary season with big shows and a big event. Their annual gala will be held on January 2023. Thursday night they held an event to thank their sponsors, while also unveiling the gala’s theme.
10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 16-18
(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 16-18. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Baylor vs Texas State: Baylor Bears vs Texas State. Family Weekend UMHB vs Southwestern University: 2022 Football Schedule - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Athletics.
Big adventures in a tiny box
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At Learning Express, owner Bridget Mais shows The Three how some of the biggest adventures can come from the tiniest box. The Toniebox is an imagination-building, screen-free, digital listening experience that plays stories, songs, and more, and Learning Express College Station has them in stock!. Mais...
Host your next watch party at C&J Barbeque
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - C&J Barbeque’s new Bryan location is the perfect place to gather with friends and watch the Texas A&M Football team BTHO their opponents. There are three different party rooms for rent, holding anywhere from 15 people up to 100 people. To rent one of C&J’s party rooms, you can call the Bryan location at 979-822-6033 and speak with any of the managers or the event coordinator, who can book the rooms for you.
Treat of the Day: K9 Mays makes new friends
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Police Department K9 Mays got to meet some new friends at the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center. He was able to meet some of the kids at the center Wednesday. K9 Mays was named in honor of Lowry Mays, namesake of Mays Business...
Scariest? World’s #1 Largest Halloween Haunted House Attraction Is Here in Texas!
Boo! Yes, it's that time. Time to PAY to get scared! Why do we have to pay to get scared? I mean, that is what a Haunted House attraction is all about! We buy our tickets and hope that we get you now what scared out of us! LOL So, what if I told you that one of the BEST and most recognized Halloween Haunted Houses is here in the state of Texas?
'Mum Queen': Texas mom turns elaborate homecoming mums into big money-makers
SPRING, Texas — It’s football season and here in Texas that means it’s mum season too. The treasured Texas tradition dates back to the 1930s. Through the years, the mums just keep getting bigger, flashier and more expensive. One woman in Spring has been making the homecoming...
H-E-B joins forces with Camila Alves McConaughey for state-wide celebration of literacy
Texas' favorite grocery store and the state's unofficial First Lady are joining forces to promote literacy and a love of reading. Scheduled for September 30, H-E-B and New York Times best selling author Camila Alves McConaughey will host the Read 3 Big Texas Read-in both virtually and in-person at select locations.
Brazos County hotel industry rebounding
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Things are looking up for Bryan-College Station hotels according to an economic indicators report created by the Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center (PERC). The September 2022 edition from PERC showed the impacts COVID-19 caused on the hotel business. For example, the revenues for the last...
Aggieland Humane Society overflowing with dogs as summer adoptions tank
Overcrowding is a pressing issue at animal shelters across the nation right now and Bryan-College Station is not immune to the problem.
Blue Bell announces new flavor for fall
BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced a new flavor on Thursday the company said is perfect for fall. The new flavor, salted caramel brownie, is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year no matter what the weather is […]
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Bryan City Council & Bryan Business Council Takes Action Regarding Midtown Park’s New Legends Events Center
There are more signs that construction is nearing completion of the city of Bryan’s new Legends multipurpose events center. City manager Kean Register told the city council this week that completion is scheduled for December 1. Register reported that the epoxy flooring subcontractor is working in the large restrooms on the concourse level. The light duty concrete sidewalks are still being poured with a slight delay because of rain. Waterproofing along the back wall has been completed, and the wood court floor contractor is finishing laying the maple floor. The exterior metal panels should be completed by the end of this week. The landscaper has started work on the sprinkler system at the satellite parking lot, and the patio between the event center and the lake should be poured next week.
BELLVILLE, GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOLS CELEBRATE HOMECOMING
Homecoming was celebrated Friday night at two area schools. In Bellville, Keren Moreno was named as the 2022 Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Galindo Vite and Claudia Moreno. The Brahmas topped Cameron, 49-14. Meanwhile, Giddings crowned Abby Iselt as Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Justin Iselt...
Aggie cross country set to host Texas A&M Invitational
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams host the Texas A&M Invitational on Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. “We’re back in our comfort zone running on the home course,” distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “This is another chance to get a hard effort in during the month of September. Everything builds towards championship time in November, and this is another step along the way and a chance to continue to grow as a team.”
