Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

A little bit of the beach came to Hearne as part of a new event

Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - While sand sculptures are typically seen at the beach, Hearne residents had the opportunity to have a bit of sandy fun, without having to go very far. On Saturday, Hearne hosted it’s first inaugural Hearne Cross Road Sand Sculpting Festival and Competition. The festival is free and located near the Hearne Railroad and Museum Depot. Those in attendance could take part in free sculpting lessons, browse various vendors, or grab a bite to eat while listening to music. There were sand sculpture demonstrations and creations such as the classic sand castle, an owl spreading it’s wings, and a lion.
KBTX.com

BeeWeaver Honey Farm is hosting the sweetest cook off in Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Calling all honey lovers and creative cooks!. Laura Weaver, owner of BeeWeaver Honey Farm, joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, September 16 to talk about their second annual Honey Cook Off. Teams compete for the best main dish, side dish, and dessert. Every dish served...
kwhi.com

BURLESON CO. FAIR OPENS SATURDAY WITH PARADE

Burleson County kicks off its fair season tomorrow (Saturday). Festivities for the fair, themed “Back in the Saddle”, begin with the parade through downtown Caldwell starting at 10 a.m. They continue with the crowning of the Little Miss and Fair Queen on Sunday at 6 p.m. The fair...
KBTX.com

Trail Life USA provides unique opportunities for area kids

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Trail Life USA provided youngsters in our area a chance to get outdoors and experience something different Saturday at the Museum of the American G.I. Around 400 kids and their fathers were able to go through a rope bridge, throw tomahawks, and even shoot BB...
KBTX.com

OPAS announces annual gala theme, celebrating 50 years

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On a 50th birthday, it is important to celebrate big, and that’s exactly what OPAS will be doing this year. OPAS is celebrating its 50th anniversary season with big shows and a big event. Their annual gala will be held on January 2023. Thursday night they held an event to thank their sponsors, while also unveiling the gala’s theme.
KWTX

10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 16-18

(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 16-18. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Baylor vs Texas State: Baylor Bears vs Texas State. Family Weekend UMHB vs Southwestern University: 2022 Football Schedule - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Athletics.
KBTX.com

Big adventures in a tiny box

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At Learning Express, owner Bridget Mais shows The Three how some of the biggest adventures can come from the tiniest box. The Toniebox is an imagination-building, screen-free, digital listening experience that plays stories, songs, and more, and Learning Express College Station has them in stock!. Mais...
KBTX.com

Host your next watch party at C&J Barbeque

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - C&J Barbeque’s new Bryan location is the perfect place to gather with friends and watch the Texas A&M Football team BTHO their opponents. There are three different party rooms for rent, holding anywhere from 15 people up to 100 people. To rent one of C&J’s party rooms, you can call the Bryan location at 979-822-6033 and speak with any of the managers or the event coordinator, who can book the rooms for you.
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: K9 Mays makes new friends

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Police Department K9 Mays got to meet some new friends at the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center. He was able to meet some of the kids at the center Wednesday. K9 Mays was named in honor of Lowry Mays, namesake of Mays Business...
KBTX.com

Brazos County hotel industry rebounding

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Things are looking up for Bryan-College Station hotels according to an economic indicators report created by the Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center (PERC). The September 2022 edition from PERC showed the impacts COVID-19 caused on the hotel business. For example, the revenues for the last...
KETK / FOX51 News

Blue Bell announces new flavor for fall

BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced a new flavor on Thursday the company said is perfect for fall. The new flavor, salted caramel brownie, is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year no matter what the weather is […]
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
wtaw.com

Bryan City Council & Bryan Business Council Takes Action Regarding Midtown Park’s New Legends Events Center

There are more signs that construction is nearing completion of the city of Bryan’s new Legends multipurpose events center. City manager Kean Register told the city council this week that completion is scheduled for December 1. Register reported that the epoxy flooring subcontractor is working in the large restrooms on the concourse level. The light duty concrete sidewalks are still being poured with a slight delay because of rain. Waterproofing along the back wall has been completed, and the wood court floor contractor is finishing laying the maple floor. The exterior metal panels should be completed by the end of this week. The landscaper has started work on the sprinkler system at the satellite parking lot, and the patio between the event center and the lake should be poured next week.
kwhi.com

BELLVILLE, GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOLS CELEBRATE HOMECOMING

Homecoming was celebrated Friday night at two area schools. In Bellville, Keren Moreno was named as the 2022 Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Galindo Vite and Claudia Moreno. The Brahmas topped Cameron, 49-14. Meanwhile, Giddings crowned Abby Iselt as Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Justin Iselt...
KBTX.com

Aggie cross country set to host Texas A&M Invitational

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams host the Texas A&M Invitational on Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. “We’re back in our comfort zone running on the home course,” distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “This is another chance to get a hard effort in during the month of September. Everything builds towards championship time in November, and this is another step along the way and a chance to continue to grow as a team.”
