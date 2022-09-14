Read full article on original website
New York City Opens a Welcome Center for Migrants Who ArriveTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Leads to an Abandoned GraveyardTravel MavenRockaway, NJ
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
Kendall Jenner Flashed So Much Leg In This High-Slit White Dress For Her 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner stunned in a sultry, elegant white gown to the 818 Tequila ‘Eight Reserve’ launch party— showing us all how to rock one last epic all-white summer outfit before Labor Day! The supermodel, 26, donned a floor-length, curve-hugging and asymmetrical dress by Rick Owens to the Malibu soiree, featuring an ultra-high slit that revealed her toned legs.
womansday.com
Jennifer Lopez Is a Total Showstopper in Her Jaw-Dropping See-Through Lilac Dress
Jennifer Lopez is dressing like true Hollywood royalty. This past weekend, the multi-hyphenate was spotted making a fashion statement on the streets of New York City, where she was accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz, and husband Ben Affleck's 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina Affleck. For the family outing, the...
Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall
Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy
There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos
Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
ABC News
Ariana Grande posts rare photo of natural curls
Ariana Grande ditched her signature pin-straight ponytail recently, donning a natural, curly haired look for the launch of her new body care line. The "Thank U, Next" singer posted a promotional video on social media Sunday for her God is a Woman body line, which dropped at Ulta and includes her previously released fragrance line of the same name.
'Big Bang Theory' Fans Still Aren't Over This Plunging Red Dress Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Wow!
With Kaley Cuoco‘s undeniable style icon status, it’s tough for us to pick an all-time favorite look from her— whether she’s rocking a sporty, skintight swimsuit in Iceland or a hot pink Prabal Gurung gown to the SAG Awards. Big Bang Theory fans, however, have not...
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
AOL Corp
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors
Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
We Still Can't Get Over The Denim Thongkini Dua Lipa Wore On Her Birthday—It Was Almost Too Hot To Handle!
Dua Lipa is continuing to celebrate her birthday month with some truly jaw-dropping outfits. We thought it couldn’t get any better – or sexier – than the sparkly Marc Jacobs bra top she wore in a series of pictures posted to her Instagram on August 21st, but she may have just outdone herself with a denim thongkini that was posted the day after! Only Dua could pull such a daring look off!
Vogue
Katie Holmes’s Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits
From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
You May Want To Brace Yourself For The Red PVC Ensemble Katy Perry Just Wore On Stage—It's On Another Level!
Katy Perry just proved yet again that ruby red is definitely her color! The “Teenage Dream” singer, 37, rang in the naming of Norwegian Cruise Line‘s newest ship, Prima last week, and treated an audience to a concert full of live renditions of her biggest hits. For...
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo
Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops
Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
The Best Dressed Stars From the 2022 Emmy Awards
Tonight’s 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California celebrated the year’s best television shows and performances—but on the red carpet beforehand, the paparazzi were cheering on something a tad different: A-listers in their finest formalwear. Sticking to tradition, many stars in attendance adhered to the event’s signature glamorous feel tonight. The designer dresses were heavy on the sequins, shining brighter than a disco ball in Studio 54.
