(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man wound up behind bars after shooting himself. Daniel Turner, 36, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. According to court documents, on August 25, officers responded to 504 E. Maple Avenue to find Turner in the dining room with a gunshot wound to his leg. Initially, Turner told investigators someone had come into his residence and shot him but later admitted to shooting himself.

