95.3 MNC
Benton Harbor man arrested following drug investigation
A Benton Harbor man was arrested on Thursday following a drug investigation by the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. Detectives executed two search warrants in Benton Harbor on Aug. 30. The first search took place in the 400 block of South Fair Ave. where detectives found approximately seven ounces...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago crime: Boyfriend of Cook County sheriff's deputy hit with federal drug charges
CHICAGO -- A Cook County sheriff's deputy's boyfriend and his sister have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug charges, officials announced Thursday. Sean M. Dwyer, 51, and his sister Bridgett Massey, 35, are charged with conspiracy and possession of cocaine. Dwyer, who was convicted in a 1993 robbery case, also faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Police Chase Collison
(La Porte County, IN) - A woman possibly on methamphetamine was chased by police from Michigan into La Porte County. 42-year-old Terry Wiltfong is charged with resisting law enforcement. She could face additional charges. According to court documents, the Niles, Michigan, woman failed to stop for a Chikaming Township Police...
hometownnewsnow.com
Jail for Man Who Shot Himself
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man wound up behind bars after shooting himself. Daniel Turner, 36, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. According to court documents, on August 25, officers responded to 504 E. Maple Avenue to find Turner in the dining room with a gunshot wound to his leg. Initially, Turner told investigators someone had come into his residence and shot him but later admitted to shooting himself.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana teens accused of stealing 10 puppies, putting them in duffel bag
HAMMOND, Ind. — Police in northern Indiana say two teenagers stole puppies from a Hammond pet store and carried them out of the building in a duffel bag. The break-in happened late overnight Monday at the Hug-A-Pup pet store on Calumet Avenue. According to Hammond police, what appeared to...
americanmilitarynews.com
Would-be carjacker shoots at man with a concealed weapon, suffers critical injuries when CCL holder returns fire
A man with a concealed carry license was sitting in his vehicle on the West Side early Monday when he was fired upon by a man who Chicago police say had apparently been trying to steal the vehicle. But the 45-year-old vehicle owner instead drew his own concealed handgun and...
Man gets 205 years for killing girlfriend, 2 of her family members before setting Gary home on fire
A man has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend and two members of her family before setting their home on fire.
hometownnewsnow.com
Not Guilty in Father's Murder Trial
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte County man has been found not guilty of murdering his son. Jason Wetzel, 60, fatally shot his 33-year-old son, Jeremiah, inside his residence in Wanatah in May of 2020. Wetzel claimed self-defense. Defense Attorney Scott Pejic said both men had been drinking; after...
abc57.com
Marcellus man arrested following search warrant for drugs in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Marcellus man was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. On Wednesday, detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after illegal drug...
wcsjnews.com
Two Individuals Accused of Stealing Several Vehicles & Possessing Firearms
Two individuals were recently apprehended after a multi-county investigation. Davonnte Marshall, 28, of Homewood was charged in Will County with Aggravated Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, a class one felony; Possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, all class two felonies and the Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a class three felony.
Chicago police officer fired over deadly shooting
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer will be fired for shooting an apparently unarmed man four years ago. Maurice Granton Jr., 24, was shot and killed during a police foot chase. Police said officers were attempting to question Granton after spotting him taking part in an alleged illegal drug transaction beneath the CTA Green Line tracks […]
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Southwest Michigan man arrested for supplying drug dealers with meth, fentanyl, cocaine, crack
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Southwest Michigan man is accused of supplying drug dealers and users with narcotics. Detectives with the Southwest Enforcement Team executed two warrants in Benton Harbor on Aug. 30. During one search in the 400 block of South Fair Avenue, they said they found...
cbs17
Fugitive wanted for murder in Michigan arrested in Fayetteville motel room with meth, crack, .357 Magnum, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for murder in Michigan has been arrested in a Fayetteville motel with methamphetamine, crack cocaine and a gun, police say. The Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday that Ricky Lorenzo Bridgeman, 36, was arrested Wednesday at the Motel 6 on Bragg Boulevard. He...
Child safe after car stolen in East Chatham, Chicago police say
A child is safe after a car was stolen in East Chatham Friday on Chicago's South Side, according to CPD.
wkvi.com
Winamac Man Found Guilty on Drug Possession Charge
A Pulaski County Superior Court jury found a Winamac man guilty this week on a drug possession charge. According to Pulaski County Prosecutor Kelly Gaumer, evidence given during the trial indicated that Scott Freeman was driving a golf cart on Pearl Street in Winamac on June 20, 2022, when a Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department deputy spotted him. The officer knew Freeman to have an active warrant for his arrest. The deputy later found a pill in Freeman’s pocket which was later confirmed to be Acetaminophen Oxycodone, a Schedule II narcotic drug.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Stabbing Outside Church
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City stabbing over the weekend. Tylor Snyder, 28, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness. Snyder is accused of stabbing Javier Mendoza in the stomach, back and...
hometownnewsnow.com
Contractor Nailed on Drug Charges
(Long Beach, IN) - Police say a professional drywall finisher doing work in Long Beach was driving erratically before being caught with a dangerous narcotic. Valerie Taylor, 47, is charged with level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine. She was being held for authorities in Cass County, Michigan, which had a warrant out for her arrest on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
hometownnewsnow.com
Date Set for Bench Trial in New Carlisle Murder Case
(St. Joseph County, IN) - A trial date has been set for the alleged killer of a 6-year-old New Carlisle girl. 15-year-old Anthony Hutchens has been incarcerated pending psychological evaluations and court proceedings since he was accused of molesting and killing Grace Ross behind their New Carlisle apartment complex in March of 2021.
$9 million wrongful conviction payout for 1991 murder case tainted by CPD detective who is married to a judge
CHICAGO - Last year, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx recused her office from handling eight potentially explosive cases where defendants alleged they were framed by a Chicago police detective married to a criminal court judge. Now one of those cases is about to cost Chicago taxpayers more than...
abc57.com
South Bend man arrested on serious violent felon, operating without license charges
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested during a traffic stop just north of Argos on Wednesday after deputies discovered he was a serious violent felon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Joshua Campbell, 39, was arrested on the charges of possession of a firearm by...
