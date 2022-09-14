ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalaupapa, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe

Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
KANEOHE, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Kalaupapa, HI
City
Kaunakakai, HI
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii woman with passion for serving kupuna selected as Obama Foundation Scholar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman with a passion for serving the kupuna population has been selected as an Obama Foundation Scholar for the 2022 to 2023 academic year. Dr. Poki’i Balaz was chosen as the first scholar from Hawaii to participate in the program. Balaz is currently chief policy and compliance officer for Lunalilo Home, a residential care home that serves Hawaii’s kupuna.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

3.3 magnitude quake rumbles southwest of Maui

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A small earthquake was recorded in the ocean just to the southwest of Maui, off the coast of Kahoolawe, around 6:20 a.m. Friday morning. The 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 6:19 a.m. about 37 miles southwest of Kihei at a depth of about 8.5 miles.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Davis
hawaiinewsnow.com

Local skate company lights up parks for their love of skateboarding

‘Stay the course’: UH football optimistic heading into homecoming game against Duquesne. It’s been tough sledding for the Rainbow Warriors football team as they fell to 0-3 on the season, but they’re back at home to take on Duquesne and the message all week at practice has been ‘stay the course.’
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?

While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Hawaii News Now#Mahalo Tour#Executive Chef#Molokai Public Library#Keiki#Kupuna Program
hawaiinewsnow.com

He needed a helping hand. He ended up offering one instead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Ewa Beach man is overcoming adversity with the help of Lanakila Disability Services and his own work ethic. For the past three months, 51-year-old Marvin Jack has been getting training at the Hawaiian Railway Society. “In my life, this the first time I’ve worked on the...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Central Pacific Bank awards winner of contest a brand new car

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Central Pacific Bank's (CPB) campaign, Go Contactless!, concluded on Thursday by gifting a customer a brand new car!. Customers could enter to win a new 2022 4Runner by simply using their personal CPB Contactless debit card to make a purchase. The car is valued at more than $50,000.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 15–21, 2022

Saturday, Sept. 17, 3 p.m. Enjoy the annual Oktoberfest celebration at SALT at Our Kaka‘ako’s The Barn with authentic German festival beers presented by Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room. Grab Oktoberfest sausages from Butcher & Bird, get into the vibe with live entertainment by the Ompah Trio and join the stein-hoisting competition, sponsored by Samuel Adams.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rainbow Warrior football to take on Duquesne in homecoming game

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s homecoming week in Manoa for the University of Hawaii football team, which hosting Duquesne this weekend at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Kick off is set for 6 p.m. Hawaii time as the Rainbow Warriors look to snag their first win of the season...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Travel
KHON2

A “Garden of Canstructions” at Kahala Mall

The local nonprofit, AIA Honolulu, is hosting a “Canstruction” Competition from September 17th to the 24th. The public is invited to view the structures at Kahala Mall and even be a part of the voting process to pick a winner. This is the 17th Annual Canstruction Competition and all the proceeds will go back to […]
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Best Spots on O‘ahu to Catch Amazing Sunrises and Sunsets

What is it about a sunrise or sunset that never gets old, no matter how many times you see it? Here in Hawai‘i we’re particularly spoiled, with sunsets that sport Rainbow-sherbet shades and sunrises full of high-drama and sky-streaking lights. We might go so far as to say that on O‘ahu, sunset- and sunrise-viewing is an extreme sport (extremely awesome, not exerting). In fact, you’ve probably got more than a few friends who swear by their favorite viewing spots, are we right? Sure. But have you tried any of our favorites, below? Let the sunset crawl begin!
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Who Gets Rescued In Hawaii? The Answer Will Surprise You

Another Hawaii visitor air rescue occurred Sunday afternoon when a 23-year-old woman from Arizona was plucked from the trail leading to Kaihalulu red sand beach in Hana (pictured above). She reportedly incurred a foot and leg injury due to a fall. This is also a known Maui trespassing problem area,...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy