hawaiinewsnow.com
3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
KHON2
Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe
Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
100 years of opportunity, family, serving in Manoa
Some refer to it as Manoa’s hidden gem. Waioli Kitchen and is celebrating 100 years of helping serve the community.
Oahu woman finishes treacherous Kaiwi Channel swim
Only a number of people have successfully swum the Molokai Channel Crossing, and on Thursday an Oahu woman joined the elite group of swimmers after swimming for 20 hours, Terri Dietz completed the 28-mile journey.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii woman with passion for serving kupuna selected as Obama Foundation Scholar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman with a passion for serving the kupuna population has been selected as an Obama Foundation Scholar for the 2022 to 2023 academic year. Dr. Poki’i Balaz was chosen as the first scholar from Hawaii to participate in the program. Balaz is currently chief policy and compliance officer for Lunalilo Home, a residential care home that serves Hawaii’s kupuna.
Volunteers wanted for project on remote island
The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife is partnering with Kure Atoll Conservancy to look for volunteers for habitat restoration in the Kure Atoll State Wildlife Sanctuary.
hawaiinewsnow.com
From Lanai to Harvard and back again: How one woman found her calling at home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shelly Preza is truly a product of her environment. Preza grew up on Lanai but started boarding at the Kamehameha Schools when she was 12. The distance would grow in college as she took a big leap to the East Coast to attend and graduate from Harvard University.
KITV.com
3.3 magnitude quake rumbles southwest of Maui
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A small earthquake was recorded in the ocean just to the southwest of Maui, off the coast of Kahoolawe, around 6:20 a.m. Friday morning. The 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 6:19 a.m. about 37 miles southwest of Kihei at a depth of about 8.5 miles.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Local skate company lights up parks for their love of skateboarding
‘Stay the course’: UH football optimistic heading into homecoming game against Duquesne. It’s been tough sledding for the Rainbow Warriors football team as they fell to 0-3 on the season, but they’re back at home to take on Duquesne and the message all week at practice has been ‘stay the course.’
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A game of chicken’: Inter-island fare war takes off between Hawaiian, Southwest airlines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines and its latest competitor, Southwest, are engaged in an air fare battle, and flyers may be taking advantage. The lower air fares may be having their intended effect, at least according to travelers at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Many said they considered flying to...
Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?
While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We need you:’ Waikiki hotels scramble to fill 500 positions as international travel returns
hawaiinewsnow.com
He needed a helping hand. He ended up offering one instead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Ewa Beach man is overcoming adversity with the help of Lanakila Disability Services and his own work ethic. For the past three months, 51-year-old Marvin Jack has been getting training at the Hawaiian Railway Society. “In my life, this the first time I’ve worked on the...
KITV.com
Central Pacific Bank awards winner of contest a brand new car
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Central Pacific Bank's (CPB) campaign, Go Contactless!, concluded on Thursday by gifting a customer a brand new car!. Customers could enter to win a new 2022 4Runner by simply using their personal CPB Contactless debit card to make a purchase. The car is valued at more than $50,000.
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 15–21, 2022
Saturday, Sept. 17, 3 p.m. Enjoy the annual Oktoberfest celebration at SALT at Our Kaka‘ako’s The Barn with authentic German festival beers presented by Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room. Grab Oktoberfest sausages from Butcher & Bird, get into the vibe with live entertainment by the Ompah Trio and join the stein-hoisting competition, sponsored by Samuel Adams.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rainbow Warrior football to take on Duquesne in homecoming game
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s homecoming week in Manoa for the University of Hawaii football team, which hosting Duquesne this weekend at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Kick off is set for 6 p.m. Hawaii time as the Rainbow Warriors look to snag their first win of the season...
A “Garden of Canstructions” at Kahala Mall
The local nonprofit, AIA Honolulu, is hosting a “Canstruction” Competition from September 17th to the 24th. The public is invited to view the structures at Kahala Mall and even be a part of the voting process to pick a winner. This is the 17th Annual Canstruction Competition and all the proceeds will go back to […]
honolulumagazine.com
Best Spots on O‘ahu to Catch Amazing Sunrises and Sunsets
What is it about a sunrise or sunset that never gets old, no matter how many times you see it? Here in Hawai‘i we’re particularly spoiled, with sunsets that sport Rainbow-sherbet shades and sunrises full of high-drama and sky-streaking lights. We might go so far as to say that on O‘ahu, sunset- and sunrise-viewing is an extreme sport (extremely awesome, not exerting). In fact, you’ve probably got more than a few friends who swear by their favorite viewing spots, are we right? Sure. But have you tried any of our favorites, below? Let the sunset crawl begin!
BEAT OF HAWAII
Who Gets Rescued In Hawaii? The Answer Will Surprise You
Another Hawaii visitor air rescue occurred Sunday afternoon when a 23-year-old woman from Arizona was plucked from the trail leading to Kaihalulu red sand beach in Hana (pictured above). She reportedly incurred a foot and leg injury due to a fall. This is also a known Maui trespassing problem area,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The HPD Training Academy experience in a word? ‘Brutal,’ recruits say
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From the moment they start, recruits in the Honolulu Police Training Academy are put to the test physically and mentally. The work is intense out of the gates. “It is a combination and boot camp and college,” said Maj. Mike Lambert, HPD training division. “As much as...
