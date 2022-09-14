What is it about a sunrise or sunset that never gets old, no matter how many times you see it? Here in Hawai‘i we’re particularly spoiled, with sunsets that sport Rainbow-sherbet shades and sunrises full of high-drama and sky-streaking lights. We might go so far as to say that on O‘ahu, sunset- and sunrise-viewing is an extreme sport (extremely awesome, not exerting). In fact, you’ve probably got more than a few friends who swear by their favorite viewing spots, are we right? Sure. But have you tried any of our favorites, below? Let the sunset crawl begin!

