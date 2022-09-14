Jersey Shore Man Indicted After Ex-Girlfriend's Body Found In His Car: Prosecutor

Monmouth County Jail Photo Credit: Monmouth County Sheriff's Office

A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a two-count indictment against a Middlesex County resident who was found in Atlantic Highlands with the body of his former girlfriend in the back seat of his vehicle, authorities said.

Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28, of Edison Township was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree disturbing human remains, they said.

The charges are in connection with the domestic violence-related death of 26-year-old Sonia Gonzales, also of Edison, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Authorities did not specify how Gonzalez was killed and how domestic violence figured into the case.

Shortly before 7:45 a.m. on June 10, Atlantic Highlands police responded to a call for service near Asbury Avenue between Navesink and Grand avenues located a Honda Accord. Gonzales’s body was found in the vehicle, and Vilcatoma-Correjo was also located at the scene and immediately taken into custody, Linskey said.

An investigation by members of the MCPO, the Atlantic Highlands Police Department, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Edison Police Department resulted in Vilcatoma-Correjo being criminally charged.

He remains at the Monmouth County Correctional Institute pending future court proceedings.

The Grand Jury indictment included an aggravating factor that would make him eligible to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with information about this matter is still being asked to contact MCPO Detective Thomas Manzo at 800-533-7443 or Atlantic Highlands Police Department Detective Lieutenant Michael Zudonyi at 732-291-1212.

This case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin J. Sidley of the Office’s Major Crimes Bureau.

