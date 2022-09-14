ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Teen, woman shot in drive-by at house party on Northside: JSO

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting Sunday morning on the city’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said responded to calls after a reported shooting Duval Rd. around 3:30 a.m. JSO said the victims were outside of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man found dead in pond near Woodstock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death on West 1st Street and West Palm Ave. At around 5:00 pm JSO officers were dispatched to a reported possible deceased person in a pond near the intersection of West 1st Street and West Palm Avenue.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Body of man found in retention pond on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A body was found Saturday evening in a retention pond in the Woodstock neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to JSO, two people were walking their dog when they noticed someone unconscious in the pond near West 1st Street and Palm Avenue. Officers responded...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police investigating after gunshot victims walk in to area hospitals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating after two men walked in to area hospitals Thursday night with gunshot wounds. One person was said to be an 18-year-old man, the other was a man in his 30s, according to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office. Both were said to have injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO responds to unresponsive child in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that Friday night at approximately 7:55 p.m. JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 9100 block of Monette Road in reference to a report of a child in need of medical assistance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: 18-year-old injured in drive by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive by shooting in a neighborhood on the northside. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting, but he is expected to be OK. Police got a call around 1:10 a.m. in reference to someone shot. JSO says three men...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Suspected catalytic converter thieves caught in Flagler

Deputies believe that two Jacksonville residents who fled a traffic stop in Palm Coast were responsible for at least two catalytic converter thefts in Flagler County. Flagler County Sheriff's Office detectives had identified a suspect vehicle from two catalytic converter thefts over the weekend and alerted deputies to be on the lookout for the car, which looked like an old white Ford Crown Victoria, according to an FCSO news release.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville local news

