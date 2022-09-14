Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Teen, woman shot in drive-by at house party on Northside: JSO
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting Sunday morning on the city’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said responded to calls after a reported shooting Duval Rd. around 3:30 a.m. JSO said the victims were outside of...
First Coast News
Nassau County Sheriff's Department arrest accused murderer same day as shooting
HILLIARD, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office has made a successful arrest in a deadly shooting. The murder happened early Saturday and the suspect was arrested the same day. Just after midnight, NSCO received a call saying that a person had been shot at a residence on Woodridge...
JSO: Man found dead in pond near Woodstock
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death on West 1st Street and West Palm Ave. At around 5:00 pm JSO officers were dispatched to a reported possible deceased person in a pond near the intersection of West 1st Street and West Palm Avenue.
News4Jax.com
JSO: Body of man found in retention pond on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A body was found Saturday evening in a retention pond in the Woodstock neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to JSO, two people were walking their dog when they noticed someone unconscious in the pond near West 1st Street and Palm Avenue. Officers responded...
First Coast News
Body found in retention pond on Jacksonville's Northside, no foul play suspected
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The body of a 40-to-50-year old man was found in a retention pond on Fern Street and West Palm Avenue Saturday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The scene is near the Paxon neighborhood on the Northside. Two people walking their dogs reported seeing a...
Two injured in early morning Jacksonville North Estates area shooting
The man and woman are expected to be OK. Investigators believe they were at a party at the time of the shooting.
JSO responding to reported shooting in Lackawanna area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working a reported shooting in the Lackawanna neighborhood on the Westside Thursday night. JSO says the incident happened near McDuff Avenue and Fitzgerald Street. Police are expected to give an update at 11:15 p.m.
First Coast News
Police: Body found on Jacksonville's Northside
The man was found near the Paxon neighborhood. There was no sign of foul play, according to police.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police investigating after gunshot victims walk in to area hospitals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating after two men walked in to area hospitals Thursday night with gunshot wounds. One person was said to be an 18-year-old man, the other was a man in his 30s, according to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office. Both were said to have injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
News4Jax.com
11-year-old dies after dirt pile traps him below surface, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy died in a tragic accident Friday night when he became trapped below the surface of a pile of dirt while playing, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers and paramedics were called to 9100 Monette Road at 7:55 p.m. because of a child in...
Three arrested in Jacksonville Beach after search warrant nets guns, drugs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say three people have been arrested after a search warrant was executed in Jacksonville Beach Friday morning, netting numerous guns, drugs and a bulletproof vest. According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, officers responded to 903 4th Avenue South around 5 a.m. Bernita Louise Currelly,...
JSO responds to unresponsive child in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that Friday night at approximately 7:55 p.m. JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 9100 block of Monette Road in reference to a report of a child in need of medical assistance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
JSO: 18-year-old injured in drive by shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive by shooting in a neighborhood on the northside. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting, but he is expected to be OK. Police got a call around 1:10 a.m. in reference to someone shot. JSO says three men...
News4Jax.com
Woman arrested after 9 loaded guns, drugs found in Kingsland home with small child
KINGSLAND, Ga. – A Georgia woman is in jail after police started investigating a drug overdose death, but also discovered evidence of a suspected drug operation in the presence of a small child, according to the Kingsland Police Department. Marissa Seal, 26, turned herself in after a warrant was...
News4Jax.com
3rd arrest made in 2020 murder in Jacksonville’s Windy Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man that Jacksonville police said was fatally shot in 2020, an arrest report shows. Investigators said Glenn Foreman Jr., 36, was found shot to death on Forest Street next to...
First Coast News
18-year-old injured in drive by shooting on Jacksonville's Northside
Police respond to drive by shooting on Jacksonville's Northside. The 18-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Credit: Leah Shields.
palmcoastobserver.com
Suspected catalytic converter thieves caught in Flagler
Deputies believe that two Jacksonville residents who fled a traffic stop in Palm Coast were responsible for at least two catalytic converter thefts in Flagler County. Flagler County Sheriff's Office detectives had identified a suspect vehicle from two catalytic converter thefts over the weekend and alerted deputies to be on the lookout for the car, which looked like an old white Ford Crown Victoria, according to an FCSO news release.
Florida fugitive caught with enough fentanyl to ‘kill over 100,000 people,’ sheriff says
A fugitive in Florida was arrested Wednesday after he was caught with hundreds of grams of fentanyl and marijuana, according to deputies.
JFRD: Medical call prompts police presence on Jacksonville Riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police presence was reported near Corkscrew Park on the Jacksonville Riverwalk Thursday. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says it responded to a medical call in the area around 12:45 p.m. There is also police presence in the area. Around 8 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office...
All lanes of Philips Highway blocked at Southside due to crash involving motorcycle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All lanes of Philips Highway at Southside Boulevard were blocked Friday night due to a crash with injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. The lanes were still closed as of 11:30 p.m. Friday. The crash involves a motorcycle,...
First Coast News
