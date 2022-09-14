ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

WLNS

Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman

Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
LANSING, MI
Lansing, MI
Ingham County, MI
Michigan Government
Ingham County, MI
WLNS

14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

5 Flint Area Food Trucks You Need In Your Life

Food trucks are one of the best developments in the last 15 years. For the owner, you're not dealing with real estate restrictions and all of the other red tape that comes with brick & mortar locations. For customers -- delicious food that will come to your events or show up around the corner from work like an oasis in the Mojave Desert! Try these food trucks around Genesee County -- not only will you support local businesses, but you'll get some of the best flavors NOT served at a sit-down place.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County authorities looking for people to become reserve officers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement in Jackson County is looking for community members who are interested in becoming reserve officers and deputies. Reserves may help officers on patrol or with unique events and are expected to receive extensive training. In addition, candidates must be able to get a concealed pistol license. Applications need to be turned in by Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
sparrow.org

Sparrow Medical Group Charlotte welcomes Dr. Leighla Smith

CHARLOTTE, Mich. – Sparrow Medical Group (SMG) Charlotte 111 is pleased to welcome family care provider Leighla Smith, D.O., to its team. Dr. Smith joins highly skilled providers Linda Chermak, M.D., Stephanie Keilen, NP, and Elise Wildern, NP, in offering leading-edge medicine to the community. The addition of Dr....
CHARLOTTE, MI
WLNS

Buddy’s Pizza in Delta Twp. closing this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The clock is ticking for you to get your fix at the Delta Township location of Buddy’s Pizza. The franchise location announced its consolidation and relocation to its Okemos location via Facebook. The Detroit-based chain’s last day at the W. Saginaw Highway location will be Sept. 17. “Thank you for your […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing police seek subjects in assault behind Crunchy’s

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several people in connection with an East Lansing assault. According to authorities, the assault happened Sept. 3, behind Crunchy’s on Grand River Avenue. Police released photos of subjects believed to have been involved. Further details were not revealed.
EAST LANSING, MI
momcollective.com

Go Out For Girls Night in Lansing This Fall

I had two babies in the past four years, which made life wonderfully busy. Amidst the beautiful, messy, and noisy days parenting toddlers, there are some things I missed. One of those things is spending time with my girl friends. This fall, I’m making it a goal to do more with my friends by planning a girls night out – maybe you should, too!
LANSING, MI
MLive

New names to be added to Jackson’s violent crime victim memorial

JACKSON, MI -- A monument to the memory of dozens of Jackson residents killed in violent crimes will be updated Saturday. A re-dedication ceremony for Jackson’s Victims of Violent Crime Memorial will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 17, at the memorial site in Cascades Falls Park near the intersection of Randolph and High streets.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic alert: Part of Grand Avenue in Lansing to close through November

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just days after a stretch of Grand Avenue reopened following a week-long project, the street will see more closures starting Thursday. According to city officials, southbound Grand Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Ionia to Ottawa streets and closed to southbound traffic from Michigan Avenue to Ottawa Street as crews work to restore a pedestrian walkway.
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

