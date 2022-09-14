ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Drum, NY

wwnytv.com

Watertown leaders unhappy with conditions at Butler Pavilion

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Reports of litter, crime, and now furniture have city leaders unhappy with the conditions at Watertown’s Butler Pavilion. With its overhead roof and readily accessible bathrooms, the pavilion has recently become a place of refuge for the city’s homeless population. After a sofa, cot, and mattress appeared this week, however, Mayor Jeff Smith says something had to be done.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Historical society to host History and Genealogy Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Historical Society will be hosting its History and Genealogy Fair this Saturday. Society Executive Director Toni Engleman and Flower Memorial Library Director Suzanne Renzi-Falge appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it. Watch their interview above. Local historians,...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown Farm & Craft Market still underway

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Farm & Craft Market is still going. Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce president Kayla Jamieson says the market has three weeks left. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. The market is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m....
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

17th annual Cream Cheese Festival draws hundreds to Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The annual Cream Cheese Festival made it’s return in full force Saturday, emceed by one of our very own here at channel 7. Morning news weathercaster and Lewis County native Beth Hall took the stage to open the festivities on North State Street. The...
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Walk held to spread awareness of Alzheimer’s

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thompson Park was host to the North Country’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Walkers flocked to the park sporting their best purple outfits and pinwheels to represent the ways that Alzheimer’s has impacted their families. The event was used to raise awareness and...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Red & Black head to last regular season contest

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black close out their regular season at home this Saturday. With homefield advantage in the playoffs, the Red & Black could have two more home games after this one. The Red & Black offense put up 31 points with 329 total...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Muth Touch, 81, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Muth Touch, 81, of Crowner Road, died peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at home under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County hit snag with dispatch transfer

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County officials have hit a snag in their efforts to transfer the city’s entire police dispatch to county emergency services. Since the end of August, all 911 calls from Ogdensburg have been received in Canton, but the actual dispatching is...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Blast from the Past: 1996 and the Macarena

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 1996 when people were swinging their hips and getting down to a new hit song, Macarena. Watch the story by then reporter Julie Kelley on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Theresa E. Kirkey, 92, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Theresa E. Kirkey, 92, a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and formerly of Potsdam and Norwood, will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam, with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held following the services at Debbie’s home at 25 Sisson Road, Potsdam.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Lowville gets ready to hold Cream Cheese Festival

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Streets in Lowville will be busy this weekend as the Cream Cheese Festival returns in full force. The annual event celebrates Lowville being home to the nation’s largest cream cheese plant. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday featuring a...
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Larry Charles Ouellette, 60, formerly of Lowville & Watson

HOT SPRINGS, Arkansas (WWNY) - Larry Charles Ouellette, 60, formerly of Lowville & Watson, passed away in Hot Springs, Arkansas on September 10, 2022 after an almost year long battle with cancer. Larry was born on December 21, 1961 in Lowville, NY to the late Leo and Rose (Nuspliger) Ouellette.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
wwnytv.com

William R. Traynor, 87, of Stone Mills

STONE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - William R. Traynor, 87 passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his Family at his residence in Stone Mills Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022. Bill was born in Watertown February 28, 1935, son of Leo R. and Nora Viola (Guzewich) Traynor and he...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Victor C. Childs, age 94 of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Victor C. Childs, age 94 of Clinton Street in Heuvelton passed away on Sept 14, 2022 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his family. A private family service will be held at the Heuvelton Wesleyan Church on Saturday for his family. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.
HEUVELTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Vietnam War vet in unmarked grave finally honored

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - In an unmarked grave for 5 years, a Vietnam War veteran gets the recognition the community says he always deserved. On a gloomy Friday morning, the stillness of Fairview Cemetery in Carthage is interrupted by three gunshots marking a Vietnam veteran finally honored with a grave that permanently marks his name.
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown’s ‘Top of the Square’ sold

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another set of downtown Watertown buildings is sold, and a local charity will benefit. Jake Johnson, along with Ben and Matt Walldroff, closed Thursday on what’s called the Top of the Square property. It includes storefronts underneath the YMCA’s new facility on Arsenal Street,...
WATERTOWN, NY

