Watertown leaders unhappy with conditions at Butler Pavilion
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Reports of litter, crime, and now furniture have city leaders unhappy with the conditions at Watertown’s Butler Pavilion. With its overhead roof and readily accessible bathrooms, the pavilion has recently become a place of refuge for the city’s homeless population. After a sofa, cot, and mattress appeared this week, however, Mayor Jeff Smith says something had to be done.
Historical society to host History and Genealogy Fair
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Historical Society will be hosting its History and Genealogy Fair this Saturday. Society Executive Director Toni Engleman and Flower Memorial Library Director Suzanne Renzi-Falge appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it. Watch their interview above. Local historians,...
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
Watertown Farm & Craft Market still underway
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Farm & Craft Market is still going. Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce president Kayla Jamieson says the market has three weeks left. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. The market is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m....
17th annual Cream Cheese Festival draws hundreds to Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The annual Cream Cheese Festival made it’s return in full force Saturday, emceed by one of our very own here at channel 7. Morning news weathercaster and Lewis County native Beth Hall took the stage to open the festivities on North State Street. The...
Walk held to spread awareness of Alzheimer’s
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thompson Park was host to the North Country’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Walkers flocked to the park sporting their best purple outfits and pinwheels to represent the ways that Alzheimer’s has impacted their families. The event was used to raise awareness and...
Red & Black head to last regular season contest
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black close out their regular season at home this Saturday. With homefield advantage in the playoffs, the Red & Black could have two more home games after this one. The Red & Black offense put up 31 points with 329 total...
Muth Touch, 81, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Muth Touch, 81, of Crowner Road, died peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at home under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.
Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County hit snag with dispatch transfer
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County officials have hit a snag in their efforts to transfer the city’s entire police dispatch to county emergency services. Since the end of August, all 911 calls from Ogdensburg have been received in Canton, but the actual dispatching is...
Blast from the Past: 1996 and the Macarena
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 1996 when people were swinging their hips and getting down to a new hit song, Macarena. Watch the story by then reporter Julie Kelley on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Theresa E. Kirkey, 92, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Theresa E. Kirkey, 92, a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and formerly of Potsdam and Norwood, will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam, with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held following the services at Debbie’s home at 25 Sisson Road, Potsdam.
Residents frustrated with low waters on St. Lawrence River, Lake Ontario
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — Water levels are again a conversation on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. Instead of devastating floods, in 2022, the conversation is the exact opposite. A dry summer, with little precipitation, has led to low water levels on both the Lake and River, which has caused frustration throughout these […]
Lowville gets ready to hold Cream Cheese Festival
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Streets in Lowville will be busy this weekend as the Cream Cheese Festival returns in full force. The annual event celebrates Lowville being home to the nation’s largest cream cheese plant. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday featuring a...
Larry Charles Ouellette, 60, formerly of Lowville & Watson
HOT SPRINGS, Arkansas (WWNY) - Larry Charles Ouellette, 60, formerly of Lowville & Watson, passed away in Hot Springs, Arkansas on September 10, 2022 after an almost year long battle with cancer. Larry was born on December 21, 1961 in Lowville, NY to the late Leo and Rose (Nuspliger) Ouellette.
NSYP: Woman dies after bike, vehicle crash in Jefferson County
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
William R. Traynor, 87, of Stone Mills
STONE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - William R. Traynor, 87 passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his Family at his residence in Stone Mills Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022. Bill was born in Watertown February 28, 1935, son of Leo R. and Nora Viola (Guzewich) Traynor and he...
Victor C. Childs, age 94 of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Victor C. Childs, age 94 of Clinton Street in Heuvelton passed away on Sept 14, 2022 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his family. A private family service will be held at the Heuvelton Wesleyan Church on Saturday for his family. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.
Vietnam War vet in unmarked grave finally honored
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - In an unmarked grave for 5 years, a Vietnam War veteran gets the recognition the community says he always deserved. On a gloomy Friday morning, the stillness of Fairview Cemetery in Carthage is interrupted by three gunshots marking a Vietnam veteran finally honored with a grave that permanently marks his name.
Watertown’s ‘Top of the Square’ sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another set of downtown Watertown buildings is sold, and a local charity will benefit. Jake Johnson, along with Ben and Matt Walldroff, closed Thursday on what’s called the Top of the Square property. It includes storefronts underneath the YMCA’s new facility on Arsenal Street,...
Jefferson County woman riding a bicycle dies after crashing into a car
TOWN OF ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 28-year-old woman who was riding her bicycle is dead after colliding with a car in Jefferson County. New York State Police responded to the bicycle and motor vehicle crash on Route 11 around 2:43 p.m. on Friday. The investigation revealed Jean Winchell...
