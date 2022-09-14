Read full article on original website
Quiet no more
3d ago
This POS was out on parole for a previous violent crime. The state and county dropped the ball hard on this one. He as well as a few others were being held for new bail violations while the PDs were building their cases before charging with the new added violent crimes, assuming they had the time allotted with the criminals safely off of the streets, as they'd done countless times before. They changed the laws without notifying the police that they were doing so. Causing a rearrest to more than one previous violent offender that slipped through the cracks.
Reply
2
Henry Eisemann
4d ago
how is it we did not get the whole story.. f stick was out on parole I think what happened here?
Reply
4
Related
WHEC TV-10
Troopers arrest Rochester woman who had loaded gun and heroin in her car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester woman was arrested and charged with possession of a gun and drugs during a traffic stop on Saturday. State Police pulled over 24-year-old Esmeralda Martinez around 3 p.m. for a forged plate in the Town of Webster. During the investigation they found an illegal 9mm loaded handgun and heroin.
13 WHAM
Troopers arrest Rochester woman on drug and weapon charges
Rochester, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested a woman on drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop on State Route 104. Saturday, troopers pulled over 24-year-old Esmeralda Martinez for having a forged dealer plate. During their investigation, they found heroin and an illegal handgun in the vehicle.
Man faces murder charges after shooting on N Clinton Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that took place late morning Thursday in Rochester on N. Clinton Avenue near Siebert Place. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene, they located a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers identified the victim […]
17-Year-Old Charged with Murder After Alleged Stabbing in Williamson
A fight between to teenagers turned fatal in New York's Wayne County. Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and troopers with the New York State Police (NYSP) were called to 4949 Ridge Road (County Road 103) in Williamson, New York at approximately 7:45pm on Friday, September 16, 2022. 4949...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman arrested for weapon and drug charges in Webster
Troopers from the New York State Police pulled over a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Esmeralda Martinez for having a forged license plate.
Rochester man in critical condition following overnight shooting
The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.
waynetimes.com
Three women sleep as two toddlers walked the streets
State Police out of Wolcott received a report of a five year-old boy and three year-old girl walking down the street alone in the Village of Wolcott on Saturday (9/10). The children were gone for between 45 minutes and an hour before being discovered. Following an investigation, three women residing...
13 WHAM
17-year-old arrested for murder in Wayne County
Williamson, N.Y. — State Police responded to 4949 Ridge Road in Williamson to the report of a stabbing on Friday around 7:45 p.m. When troopers arrived, it was learned that a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen and was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wayne County teen arrested for stabbing to death 19-year-old man, troopers say
Williamson, N.Y. — A Wayne County teenager was arrested for murder Friday after stabbing another person in the abdomen, killing them, troopers said. The 17-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, stabbed a 19-year-old man at 7:45 p.m. at 4949 Ridge Road in Williamson (Wayne County), according to a news release from state police.
WHEC TV-10
17-year-old arrested for stabbing, killing 19-year-old in Williamson
WILLIAMSON, N.Y. A 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed and killed a 19-year-old boy Friday night on Ridge Road in Williamson. New York State Police arrested the 17-year-old around 7:45 p.m. after he reportedly stabbed the 19-year-old in the upper body. The victim was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital...
13 WHAM
Arrest made in North Clinton Avenue homicide
Rochester, N.Y. — On September 15 around 11:30 a.m. officers were in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Siebert Place when they heard gunshots being fired. When they arrived, the found 54-year-old Adolfo Hernandez in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to URMC where...
Woman pleads guilty to stealing $8,000 from Rochester non-profit
Investigators discovered she embezzled $900 in funds provided for work training programs and instead used it to pay off her rent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Webster couple victimized in check scheme involving Monroe County Clerk’s Office
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As News10NBC first reported, the Monroe County Clerk’s Office is at the center of a criminal investigation being conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office concerning checks sent to the Clerk’s office that were stolen, altered and cashed. Jim and Melissa Yates...
Two juveniles missing from children’s center in Chili
Deputies don't believe they are in any danger at this time, but they encourage anyone with information to call 911.
13 WHAM
Arrest made in fatal shooting at unsanctioned party in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured last month. On August 21, officers found two people who were shot amongst a crowd of people on State Street around 2:30 a.m. One of them, 27-year-old Jameik Foster...
Woman Pursuing Bachelor's Degree Was Attacked with Hatchet and Stabbed 77 Times; Killer Sentenced
Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced 25 years to life A 22-year-old man who was convicted for the 2021 brutal stabbing death of a Rochester, N.Y., woman, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Wednesday. Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder last month, and will be serving his time in the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections. On July 10, 2021, Heather Majors, 47, was attacked with a hatchet inside her apartment, Capt. Frank Umbrino, who leads...
Rochester motorcycle club holds fundraiser to support fallen RPD officer’s family
The fundraiser will run at Buntsy's Neighborhood Food and Drink until 8 p.m.
13 WHAM
Officers not charged for fatally shooting man at Rochester store
Rochester, N.Y. — State Attorney General Letitia James' Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released its report Friday into the death of Simran Gordon, who was shot and killed in a shootout with officers from the Rochester Police Department last year. Gordon, 24, was allegedly trying to rob the Family...
Rochester man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for 2021 hatchet murder
Rivera pleaded not guilty to the charges in October 2021 but was found guilty in August 2022.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Gets 25-to-Life in Hatchet Murder
A 22-year-old Rochester man is headed to state prison for 25-to-life for killing a woman with a hatchet. Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted last month in the death of Heather Majors. She was struck with 77 blows from the hatchet at what her mother said was a boarding house on...
Comments / 5