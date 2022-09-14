ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

pioneerpublishers.com

ARF helps Betty heal – inside and out

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 17, 2022) — When officers from a municipal animal shelter just outside Redding first met Betty, she desperately needed help. The 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix had been neglected and was heavily pregnant, yet her soft tail wag indicated she knew she was safe now. Just a few days later, Betty gave birth to four puppies at that shelter’s facility. While it was safer than having them on the street as a stray, crowded shelters put vulnerable, underage puppies at high risk for contracting life-threatening illnesses.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Free adoptions at Haven Humane for National Adoption Week

REDDING, Calif. — With National Adoption Week coming up this week, Haven Humane Society has stepped up to the plate and announced they are waiving all adoption fees from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 16-18, to "Bring Home Happiness." Haven said they are partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

35th annual Bidwell Park and Chico Creek clean up returns to Chico

Chico, Calif.--- — The 35th annual Bidwell Park and Chico Creek Cleanups took place Saturday. The Butte Environmental Council set up the cleanup with over 500 volunteers to clean out Chico’s most iconic natural water source. The council set up at Hooker Oak Park—the entrance to Upper Bidwell–and...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Rescued fire dog gives birth to puppies at Rescue Ranch Sanctuary

REDDING, Calif. — When the Mill Fire broke out The Rescue Ranch Sanctuary was ready for anything. The day after the fire started a stray pregnant pit bull was brought into the adoption center. The dog was found wandering the evacuation area before being brought to Rescue Ranch. Staff...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

12th annual Red Bluff Beef N' Brew happening Saturday night!

RED BLUFF, Calif. — In the Historic Downtown Red Bluff area, Tehama County's Cattlewomen, Downtown Red Bluff, and Red Bluff Beef N' Brew bring you the 12th annual Beef and Brew event. This event brings the community together for a fun filled night of sampling craft and local beers...
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding's State of City 2022 is almost here!

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Chamber of Commerce and the City of Redding want to welcome all of the community to their State of City event next Friday, Sept. 23, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. This event is totally free and welcome to all of the public and...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Recreation camp instructor mourned by an entire community

REDDING, Calif. — A loved member of the Redding Community, Myles Davis, passed away recently and the City of Redding publicly mourned his loss, along with many other members of the community. Being a Redding Recreation camp counselor, he worked closely with many children and their families in the...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward Fire near Manton burns 160 acres, 100% contained

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 9:36 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE said Saturday morning that the Forward Fire has burned 160 acres and is 100% contained. The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says that the evacuation warnings in Shasta County have been lifted. CAL FIRE says that all evacuation orders have been reduced...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

24th Beer and Wine Festival returns in downtown Redding

REDDING, Ca. — For the 24th time, Redding's Beer and Wine Festival was back in downtown on Saturday afternoon. Organized by Viva Downtown and Results Radio, the festival was, as usual, a smash hit. The event began at 3 pm, but locals were packed onto Market Street even before then.
REDDING, CA
ijpr.org

Mon 8 AM | Redding takes up 3D printed houses for fire recovery

The toll of houses lost in multiple fires across the region continues to mount. And while the homes covered by adequate insurance get rebuilt within a year or two, people who lost homes that were under- or uninsured can simply be out of luck. New ways of obtaining housing are...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Scam Alert: Chico Police warns residents of police imposters

Chico, CA. — The Chico Police Department is warning Chico residents of a scam attempt at several residences where scammers are pretending to be representatives of Chico PD. Police were alerted Saturday to a scam attempt. According to police, the suspect called residents and identified themselves as a representative from the Chico Police Department.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

First class wine tasting room coming to downtown Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Downtown Redding is about to get some soul. Not soul music, but.. soul. Cistercian monks from the abbey of the first class regional winery in Tehama County, New Clairvaux, are going to open a tasting room in the new Market Square building in downtown Redding!. Haedrich...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Town of Paradise wins award for Camp Fire recovery efforts

PARADISE, Calif. — The town of Paradise has won the Helen Putnam Award for Excellence for its recovery efforts post-Camp Fire. The award, given by the League of California Cities, was given in the category of planning and environmental quality. Earlier, KRCR spoke with the town’s planning and recovery...
PARADISE, CA
krcrtv.com

Boosted by more staffing, RPD's new bike team is already leaving a mark

REDDING, Calif. — As the Redding Police Department (RPD) continues to add. , the department's new Bike Team is already leaving an impact in the community. Redding police have hired 12 new officers in recent months, many of whom are lateral, meaning they came from a different department. The Bike Team is part of the Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU), which now has eight officers and a couple sergeants on staff.
REDDING, CA

