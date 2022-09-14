Read full article on original website
Northstate Food Bank encouraging donations for food insecurity in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif — Butte county locals wrapped around the block for a free food giveaway in Palermo organized by the Community Action Agency of Butte County and the Northstate Food Bank. With few volunteers, locals worked tirelessly from 10:30 until noon Friday to give boxes of food to...
ARF helps Betty heal – inside and out
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 17, 2022) — When officers from a municipal animal shelter just outside Redding first met Betty, she desperately needed help. The 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix had been neglected and was heavily pregnant, yet her soft tail wag indicated she knew she was safe now. Just a few days later, Betty gave birth to four puppies at that shelter’s facility. While it was safer than having them on the street as a stray, crowded shelters put vulnerable, underage puppies at high risk for contracting life-threatening illnesses.
Free adoptions at Haven Humane for National Adoption Week
REDDING, Calif. — With National Adoption Week coming up this week, Haven Humane Society has stepped up to the plate and announced they are waiving all adoption fees from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 16-18, to "Bring Home Happiness." Haven said they are partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to...
35th annual Bidwell Park and Chico Creek clean up returns to Chico
Chico, Calif.--- — The 35th annual Bidwell Park and Chico Creek Cleanups took place Saturday. The Butte Environmental Council set up the cleanup with over 500 volunteers to clean out Chico’s most iconic natural water source. The council set up at Hooker Oak Park—the entrance to Upper Bidwell–and...
Rescued fire dog gives birth to puppies at Rescue Ranch Sanctuary
REDDING, Calif. — When the Mill Fire broke out The Rescue Ranch Sanctuary was ready for anything. The day after the fire started a stray pregnant pit bull was brought into the adoption center. The dog was found wandering the evacuation area before being brought to Rescue Ranch. Staff...
12th annual Red Bluff Beef N' Brew happening Saturday night!
RED BLUFF, Calif. — In the Historic Downtown Red Bluff area, Tehama County's Cattlewomen, Downtown Red Bluff, and Red Bluff Beef N' Brew bring you the 12th annual Beef and Brew event. This event brings the community together for a fun filled night of sampling craft and local beers...
"It's really special for us;" Whiskeytown's Harvest Festival is officially back
SHASTA COUNTY — Five years since their last celebration, Whiskeytown National Recreation Area held their annual Harvest Festival on Saturday morning. In a day filled with history lessons, live music, fun games, and an assortment of apples, the theme for park staff on this elusive day was resilience. "What...
Glenn County set to be one of 7 counties to first implement CARE Court, how it's preparing
WILLOWS, Calif. - Action News Now is talking with Glenn County Behavioral health to know what its game plan is to implement the CARE court. It's a new court program to steer and even force homeless people with severe mental disorders into treatment. October 1, 2023 is when Glenn County...
Redding's State of City 2022 is almost here!
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Chamber of Commerce and the City of Redding want to welcome all of the community to their State of City event next Friday, Sept. 23, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. This event is totally free and welcome to all of the public and...
Wearing heavy firefighter gear, Corning man walks 18 miles to honor 9/11 victims
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning man recently honored the victims of 9/11 in a big way, by walking 18 miles all while wearing firefighter gear. Jason Lomeli is an 11-year army veteran. This is the second time he has made the walk. Lomeli says he wants to make sure...
Redding Recreation camp instructor mourned by an entire community
REDDING, Calif. — A loved member of the Redding Community, Myles Davis, passed away recently and the City of Redding publicly mourned his loss, along with many other members of the community. Being a Redding Recreation camp counselor, he worked closely with many children and their families in the...
Forward Fire near Manton burns 160 acres, 100% contained
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 9:36 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE said Saturday morning that the Forward Fire has burned 160 acres and is 100% contained. The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says that the evacuation warnings in Shasta County have been lifted. CAL FIRE says that all evacuation orders have been reduced...
CAL FIRE says that smoke in Butte County is coming from Mosquito Fire
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that smoke from the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado Counties is impacting all parts of Butte County. However, there are no wildfires in Butte County. CAL FIRE NEU says that the Mosquito Fire has burned 71,292 acres and is...
24th Beer and Wine Festival returns in downtown Redding
REDDING, Ca. — For the 24th time, Redding's Beer and Wine Festival was back in downtown on Saturday afternoon. Organized by Viva Downtown and Results Radio, the festival was, as usual, a smash hit. The event began at 3 pm, but locals were packed onto Market Street even before then.
Mon 8 AM | Redding takes up 3D printed houses for fire recovery
The toll of houses lost in multiple fires across the region continues to mount. And while the homes covered by adequate insurance get rebuilt within a year or two, people who lost homes that were under- or uninsured can simply be out of luck. New ways of obtaining housing are...
'Burnout Childhood Cancer' Car Show & Shine happening Saturday morning
Redding, Ca — If you want to check out a car show and support a good cause simultaneously, Everything Medical and Alyssa's Wings of Angels has teamed up to do a car show and shine on Saturday, September 17. Every September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month (CCAM) is recognized by...
Scam Alert: Chico Police warns residents of police imposters
Chico, CA. — The Chico Police Department is warning Chico residents of a scam attempt at several residences where scammers are pretending to be representatives of Chico PD. Police were alerted Saturday to a scam attempt. According to police, the suspect called residents and identified themselves as a representative from the Chico Police Department.
First class wine tasting room coming to downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Downtown Redding is about to get some soul. Not soul music, but.. soul. Cistercian monks from the abbey of the first class regional winery in Tehama County, New Clairvaux, are going to open a tasting room in the new Market Square building in downtown Redding!. Haedrich...
Town of Paradise wins award for Camp Fire recovery efforts
PARADISE, Calif. — The town of Paradise has won the Helen Putnam Award for Excellence for its recovery efforts post-Camp Fire. The award, given by the League of California Cities, was given in the category of planning and environmental quality. Earlier, KRCR spoke with the town’s planning and recovery...
Boosted by more staffing, RPD's new bike team is already leaving a mark
REDDING, Calif. — As the Redding Police Department (RPD) continues to add. , the department's new Bike Team is already leaving an impact in the community. Redding police have hired 12 new officers in recent months, many of whom are lateral, meaning they came from a different department. The Bike Team is part of the Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU), which now has eight officers and a couple sergeants on staff.
