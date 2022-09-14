CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 17, 2022) — When officers from a municipal animal shelter just outside Redding first met Betty, she desperately needed help. The 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix had been neglected and was heavily pregnant, yet her soft tail wag indicated she knew she was safe now. Just a few days later, Betty gave birth to four puppies at that shelter’s facility. While it was safer than having them on the street as a stray, crowded shelters put vulnerable, underage puppies at high risk for contracting life-threatening illnesses.

REDDING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO