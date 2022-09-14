We had a 20-30% chance for rain from start to near finish, today. Shower and storms developed at the and gradually moved northward to areas like Houma and Lafitte. By early to mid afternoon, showers and potential storms tracked in from the east around St. Bernard Parish and moved toward the west. Rain activity was mostly on the South Shore until the early evening as isolated showers became isolated on the Northshore. Areas near Mandeville, Lorraine and Holt developed storm activity that has lingered into the dinner hour. The remainder of the evening will experience decreasing clouds and rain activity -- with exception to the coastal areas that may pick-up an isolated shower or storm. Tonight this evening is slightly warmer, yet pretty nice out. Sunset was amazing with showers, storms and bright orange skies. Sunday, similar rain conditions, that begin around sunrise as showers. Mid-morning morning a 20% chance of showers and storms from the east that drift into areas near Belle Chasse and Houma and Destrehan. Late Morning Sunday, a 30% chance of showers and storms that track northward and near Marrero -- closer to the River. Early afternoon, a slight chance of showers in downtown New Orleans that become a 40% chance of rain and storm activity from mid-afternoon into the early evening. So, heading into the Saints Game a slight chance of an isolated light shower. After the game a 40% chance of of rain and storms. Some showers may track over to the Northshore during your ride home -- directly after the game.

SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO