Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
New York City Opens a Welcome Center for Migrants Who ArriveTom HandyNew York City, NY
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Leads to an Abandoned GraveyardTravel MavenRockaway, NJ
Anna Bolina Elongates Strong and Sexy Nighttime Cuts in SS23 Show
Scheduled during official New York Fashion Week Calendar, independent designer Anna Bolina staged a runway show for her Spring/Summer 2023 collection in a defunct storefront location on Broadway. Introducing 24 looks that build upon nighttime staples in the designer’s actual wardrobe, the show proves that Anna Bolina’s wildly impractical garments have gained a strong, underground following.
Official Images of the JJJJound x PUMA Suede
As JJJJound continues to blossom with its sneaker designs in collaboration with various footwear brands, yet another entity joins the fray. Teased last month,. has tapped into JJJJound’s creative vision with two PUMA Suede colorways set to release. Announced as an exclusive to China, the duo has now officially revealed both looks and opened JJJJound’s first pop-up event in China with its creative lab at LABELHOOD BOX.
S.S. Daley SS23 Was a Love Letter to Vita Sackville-West and Violet Trefusis
As one of Britain’s most influential young designers, S.S. DALEY has set his mark as an emerging talent to watch. Returning to the London Fashion Week calendar for the third time, he now presents his Spring/Summer 2023 collection. For FW22, Steven Stokey-Daley called into question the dissolution of stately homes in the 20th century. London dance school students took part in a theatrical performance that saw the designer pay tribute to the union of theatre and movement.
Kanye West Files New Trademarks for Donda Sports Accessories, Sportswear, Apparel
The artist formerly known as Kanye West has filed new trademarks for Donda Sports merchandise, Dove Sports and Donda Doves. According to paperwork obtained by TMZ, Ye and Mascotte Holdings is looking to trademark accessories, sportswear and apparel for Donda Sports, with items like bags, fanny packs, luggage, wallets, umbrellas, blankets, T-shirts, jackets, hats, shoes and more listed. He’s also planning to use the Dove Sports name for his athletic services that will offer training sessions, competitions, tournaments, camps, seminars, field trips and education resources such as classes, workshops and seminars, while Donda Doves will be utilized for selling sports equipment and accessories ranging from baseball bats to basketballs, hockey pucks, posters, mugs, sporting goods and online retail stores.
Victoria Fard Debuts AETHERIUS NFTs with 1stDibs
Victoria Fard is a Canada-based artist who fuses architecture, fine art and digital fabrication to create ethereal settings that explore themes of nature, culture and heritage. In the past, her work has been featured at Art Basel Miami, Frieze Los Angeles and galleries across North America and Europe. Made in...
JW Anderson SS23 Hit the Jackpot
Jonathan Anderson‘s eponymous label, JW Anderson, had a momentous return to form for Spring/Summer 2023 in Milan. His menswear collection asked you to look deeper, not just observing clothes as vapid objects but ones that can intrigue, arouse, and dissect what qualifies as fashion. At the time of the show, Anderson stated, “As much as it is real, thus objective, it is all very subjective, and rather puzzling, or defiant, or insolent because of that.” He concluded that only the wearer can tell, and this all stems — as far as the fashion crowd is concerned — from his expansive amounts of creativity as the designer of LOEWE, a brand that has allowed him to push the boundaries wide open, in turn inspiring his eponymous label and bringing it back to its former glory.
Jenny Holzer Unveils Massive Outdoor Installation at the Rockefeller Center
Text-based artwork that comes to the aid of writers and journalists in the midst of rising censorship around the world. Jenny Holzer has worked with PEN America to unveil a massive series of art installations at the Rockefeller Center in New York City. The light projection, titled SPEECH ITSELF, 2022,...
Haeckels' Fragrance Re-Launch Means Your Signature Scent Just Got Sustainable
Haeckels has been changing the skincare and wellness industry for over 10 years with its ecological approaches, and now it aims to double down on its earth-friendly initiatives with the re-launch of Haeckels Fragrance. With its roots planted in Margate, a local seaside town on the Kent coastline, Haeckels releases its localized scents that capture the spirit and mood of Dreamland — an amusement park — with notes of rose and burnt leather, while Reculver is anchored with cassis and neroli, a more classic touch for the village that has a Roman fort. Elsewhere, Pegwell is sweet with fennel and juniper.
Rick Owens DRKSHDW Imagines Relaxed Silhouettes With Edge
Rick Owens DRKSHDW has just released a new range of black tonal apparel items and sneakers on HBX. Highlighted in the HBX lookbook are the sleeveless Tarp T-shirt and the Jersey Trucker Cut-Off Shorts with rugged edges. Other standout pieces include the Hustler Hoodie, the Prisoner Drawstring Pants, and the...
Helen Kirkum's LFW Assembly Introduced Her First In-House Sneaker "Palimpsest"
London fashion week is well underway, and what better way to wind down the busy evening than with a new Helen Kirkum creation — who was previously featured on Sole Mates. The sneaker customizer has established herself as both a deconstructor and rebuilder, specializing in made-to-order footwear. At her studio, participants can drop off a few rusty kicks near and dear to their hearts, and Kirkum will mash them up into a remarkable 1-of-1 creation. Utilizing fabric and consumer waste found in TRAID charity bins, she employs upcycled materials for use throughout her designs.
Ye Speaks About YEEZY GAP Partnership Termination
Shortly after news broke that Ye notified that he intends to terminate YEEZY‘s partnership, the multi-disciplinary creative, formerly known as Kanye West, took to CNBC’s Closing Bell to shed light on his announcement. The talk from Ye shed light on the situation that led to the breakdown of the 10-year deal that created YEEZY GAP.
An IWC Schaffhausen x Filling Pieces Collaboration Surfaces
Founded in 2009, Guillaume Philibert started Filling Pieces with the idea to design a premium sneaker at a fair price point. Starting with The Low Top, the label has now defined itself as an affordable, luxury name with innovative footwear silhouettes and a full ready-to-wear line. With countless notable collaborations...
Adrian Gonzalez Uses Spanglish to Create Artwork That Reflect Cultural Interactions
‘Lonchado in the Grass’ is on view now at Bruno David Gallery. For anyone who is bilingual, it is commonplace to find words or phrases that are simply lost in translation. Oftentimes, a hybrid form of both languages emerge — Frenglish, Spanglish, any combination really — the latter of which is the starting point to a new exhibition by Florida-based artist, Adrian Gonzalez.
Clints Heads to the West Coast for Its Latest "Cali Pack" Collection
Manchester is now one of the go-to hubs for creativity in the U.K. Musically, the city has been spotlighting top-class talent across all genres, from rap — Hypebeast recommends Just Banco, Robin Knightz, and SVMI — to soul, with the likes of KSR and Victoria Jane showcasing the highest levels of emotionally-available music the U.K. has to offer. Creatively, you have Michael Adex’s Northern Quarterz hub: an agency that represents the best talent across musicians, magicians, and online personalities. Finally, Manchester’s fashion scene is thriving like never before. For example, Drama Call is using its uncouth marketing tactics flawlessly and Gramm is also preparing for its highly-anticipated comeback. However, one brand currently flying the Mancunian flag to the best of its ability is Clints and the label has just presented its latest “Cali Pack” collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
HYPEBEAST. Driving Culture Forward
Accompanied by a visual shot and edited by fellow Drain Gang member Ecco2K. Drake Shares His Angry DMs With YouTube Music Critic Anthony Fantano. “I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence.”. By HB Team/9 Hrs ago. 8,720 Hypes. Foo Fighters Announce New Album 'The Essential Foo...
The Disney Family Adorns the Latest Stan Smith Pack
Originals has shown the Stan Smith model copious amounts of love over the past few months. The classic tennis silhouette has seen numerous refurbishments, from a Doctor Doom rendition to a rounded ’60s update. Disney’s Aladdin recently received its own pair outfitted in Genie’s “Powder Blue” makeup. Now, more members of the Disney crew have secured their own designs as Kermit The Frog, Cruella de Vil, and Pinocchio make their debut.
New York Fashion Week SS23 Street Style Is on the Edge of Novelty
New York Fashion Week has kicked off the start of fashion month for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, bringing the city’s best dressed out to the streets. With the return of the hustle and bustle on the streets of New York, it appears that pandemic restrictions for many are just a distant memory. NYFW arrives in full force, seeing many international attendees come back to the city since COVID. The week was nothing but good vibes, as the zealous energy continues to add to the pomp and circumstance of the week. The mood was reflected in the vibrancy of outfits seen paraded both in and outside of shows. Tonal suiting proved to be a huge hit this season, with some going for the the bold, electric blue and some opting for a more reserved look in mint green. Oversized tailoring continues to be king when it comes to the exaggerated silhouettes brought on by the blazer, proving that the piece continues to be the perfect outerwear addition to round off any outfit.
HUMAN MADE Delivers Beach Pile Sets
Following the release of its “BACK TO SCHOOL” capsule collection, HUMAN MADE has just brought its beach-themed collection to HBX, in time for the last bit of summer. Leading the latest lineup are the Pile sets consisting of matching button-front shirts and shorts, available in white and navy. The pile shirt is embroidered with a flamingo and palm tree graphic on the back, whereas the pile shorts are adorned with the “DRY ALL” text. Similar donning the summery motifs are a basic white t-shirt and pocket t-shirt. Two pairs of beach sandals patterned with the signature heart logo in red and navy round out the range.
Sissòn Presents 'One Way Out' at FRANCHISE
On view in Los Angeles until October 9. Sissòn is a multi-disciplinary artist who weaves their African heritage with modern iconography to create work that feels both mythic and finely locked into contemporary culture. Born in Glendale, Arizona and now based between Los Angeles and New York, identity is at the core of Sissòn’s practice, a minimal but impactful exploration into what the artist believes feels like to be an alien in a place one calls home.
