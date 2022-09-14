Read full article on original website
Vols' sellout crowd, 'special' environment for Akron game impress Heupel
Tennessee put up some impressive statistics Saturday night during its home game against Akron. The Vols scored 63 points, gained 676 yards of total offense and limited the Zips to just one third-down conversion on 13 attempts, and six different Tennessee players scored touchdowns. But perhaps no other number the...
No. 11 Tennessee opens as home favorite vs. No. 20 Florida as line grows
No. 15 Tennessee opened Sunday morning as an 5.5-point home favorite for Saturday’s game against No. 18 Florida, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Only a couple hours later, though, the line had grown to make the Vols a 7.5-point favorite. Tennessee opened as a 10-point favorite on Circa Sports. The...
Vols climb in top-25 polls heading into showdown with Florida
Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016, Tennessee now heads into SEC play with a top-25 showdown against Florida at Neyland Stadium up next. After cruising past Akron in a 63-6 win on Saturday night, the Vols climbed in both top-25 rankings on Sunday ahead of the clash with the SEC East rival Gators. Tennessee moved up four spots to No. 12 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and rose four spots to No. 11 in the Associated Press.
WATCH: No. 15 Tennessee celebrates win over Akron
No. 15 Tennessee handled its business on Saturday night in front of a sold out Neyland Stadium crowd, beating Akron 63-6 to improve to 3-0 on the young season. The Vols overcame a couple of different injuries throughout the game to rout the Zips. They did so by putting up 676 yards of total offense and not allowing Akron to score a touchdown. Here's a look at the Vols celebrating on the field following the win.
Georgia football vs Kent State opening line set for Week 4 matchup
Georgia is set to return home for its third non-conference game of the season. The Dawgs will take on Kent State on Saturday, with kickoff set for Noon ET and the SEC Network set to televise the game. Georgia is coming off a 48-7 win over South Carolina and the Golden Flashes are coming off a 63-10 win over Long Island. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. Georgia is 2-1 against the spread this season, with a +8.3 margin against the spread.
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron
Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
Three takeaways from No. 9 Kentucky's 31-0 win over Youngstown State
LEXINGTON - After a slow start from its offense, No. 9 Kentucky bounced back to take care of business as it defeated FCS foe Youngstown State 31-0 at Kroger Field Saturday to move to 3-0 on the season. The win moves Kentucky to 3-0 for the second straight season and...
Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets Instant Box Score Analysis
There have been many Cleveland Browns losses throughout the past two decades that have left fans angry and dejected. Take about five minutes of your time and I am sure you can come up with enough games to cover at least both hands. Maybe none more so than the 31-30 loss to the Jets this afternoon. In a game where the Browns had a 30-17 lead with just a couple of minutes left, including a 99.9 percent win probability (graphic below), the defense once again had a blown coverage that left Jets wide receiver Corey Davis standing all by himself for a 66-yard touchdown. This is becoming far too commonplace for the secondary. Leaving many questions to be answered. That touchdown reception was followed-up by a recovered onside kick and eventual game-winning pass from quarterback Joe Flacco to rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
