There have been many Cleveland Browns losses throughout the past two decades that have left fans angry and dejected. Take about five minutes of your time and I am sure you can come up with enough games to cover at least both hands. Maybe none more so than the 31-30 loss to the Jets this afternoon. In a game where the Browns had a 30-17 lead with just a couple of minutes left, including a 99.9 percent win probability (graphic below), the defense once again had a blown coverage that left Jets wide receiver Corey Davis standing all by himself for a 66-yard touchdown. This is becoming far too commonplace for the secondary. Leaving many questions to be answered. That touchdown reception was followed-up by a recovered onside kick and eventual game-winning pass from quarterback Joe Flacco to rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO