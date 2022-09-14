The Jacksonville Jaguars blew the doors off the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a 24-0 shutout victory. The Colts have an odd history of losing road games against the Jaguars, but few expected this kind of domination in Week 2. Jacksonville intercepted Matt Ryan on the opening drive of the game, drove down the field for a touchdown drive on the ensuing possession, and never looked back.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO