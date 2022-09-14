Read full article on original website
Mike Evans starts a fight with Marshon Lattimore, gets them both ejected
This is insane. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ little-brother complex fired up against the New Orleans Saints early in the fourth quarter on Sunday, with Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans taking a cheap shot at Marshon Lattimore that led to a bench-clearing brawl and multiple ejections. Lattimore smothered Buccaneers wideout...
Jaguars 24, Colts 0: Jacksonville blows out AFC South rival
The Jacksonville Jaguars blew the doors off the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a 24-0 shutout victory. The Colts have an odd history of losing road games against the Jaguars, but few expected this kind of domination in Week 2. Jacksonville intercepted Matt Ryan on the opening drive of the game, drove down the field for a touchdown drive on the ensuing possession, and never looked back.
