Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ESPN's College GameDay headed to Florida-Tennessee
Florida's first road trip of the season, Saturday's 3:30 p.m. kick-off in Knoxville, Tennessee, against the No. 15-ranked Volunteers, will have ESPN's College GameDay broadcasting on site prior to the contest, the network announced Sunday. College GameDay will air live from Tennessee's campus, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET...
Vols climb in top-25 polls heading into showdown with Florida
Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016, Tennessee now heads into SEC play with a top-25 showdown against Florida at Neyland Stadium up next. After cruising past Akron in a 63-6 win on Saturday night, the Vols climbed in both top-25 rankings on Sunday ahead of the clash with the SEC East rival Gators. Tennessee moved up four spots to No. 12 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and rose four spots to No. 11 in the Associated Press.
No. 11 Tennessee opens as home favorite vs. No. 20 Florida as line grows
No. 15 Tennessee opened Sunday morning as an 5.5-point home favorite for Saturday’s game against No. 18 Florida, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Only a couple hours later, though, the line had grown to make the Vols a 7.5-point favorite. Tennessee opened as a 10-point favorite on Circa Sports. The...
Georgia Widens Gap On Alabama In AP Poll
Alabama’s 56-point win over Louisiana-Monroe didn’t compare with Georgia’s 48-7 win over South Carolina in the minds of Associated Press poll voters. The voters, sports journalists and broadcast personalities, took six first place votes away from Bama from the previous week and presented them to the Bulldogs. Georgia has 59 firsts and 1569 points, the Crimson Tide 3 firsts and 1492 points, and Ohio State with 1 first and 1473 points.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vols' sellout crowd, 'special' environment for Akron game impress Heupel
Tennessee put up some impressive statistics Saturday night during its home game against Akron. The Vols scored 63 points, gained 676 yards of total offense and limited the Zips to just one third-down conversion on 13 attempts, and six different Tennessee players scored touchdowns. But perhaps no other number the...
Georgia football vs Kent State opening line set for Week 4 matchup
Georgia is set to return home for its third non-conference game of the season. The Dawgs will take on Kent State on Saturday, with kickoff set for Noon ET and the SEC Network set to televise the game. Georgia is coming off a 48-7 win over South Carolina and the Golden Flashes are coming off a 63-10 win over Long Island. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. Georgia is 2-1 against the spread this season, with a +8.3 margin against the spread.
Georgia defense not content even after excellent start to season
Georgia inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and outside linebacker Nolan Smith did not want an asterisk put on South Carolina’s only touchdown drive Saturday. The Bulldogs defense prevented the Gamecocks from scoring until only 53 seconds were left in the game, when South Carolina backup quarterback Luke Doty threw on Georgia’s backups and found Traevon Kenion for a 13-yard touchdown. The two Georgia linebackers were both watching from the sidelines when Doty hit Kenion for the score, but following the game, they emphasized that touchdown counts all the same.
Georgia football rises to No. 1 in Week 4 Coaches Poll
After three weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 48-7 road win over South Carolina, has passed Alabama and is now ranked No. 1. Georgia received 40 first-place votes, up from 25 last week, while Alabama went from 39 first-place votes to 24. Ohio State once again received one vote.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bestofarkansassports.com
SEC Corrects Mistake, Reportedly Gives Fans What They Want + Other Takeaways from 2023 Baseball Schedule
The mistake didn’t even make it to the weekend, giving Arkansas — and Tennessee — baseball fans something to celebrate in the middle of football season. The SEC, just two days after revealing it, rescinded its 2023 conference slate because of “an error in the scheduling process,” the league announced Friday. Two matchups not scheduled to take place until 2024 somehow made their way into the schedule, so a “revised” version will come “in the near future.”
Heupel addresses injuries to Cedric Tillman, Jabari Small and Warren Burrell after Akron win
Tennessee’s win against Akron on Saturday was easy, but far from routine with the 15th-ranked Vols experiencing a couple of injury scares during the 63-6 victory. After losing running back Jabari Small on the second play, Tennessee lost star wide receiver Cedric Tillman to an apparent leg injury after he was hit low catching a high pass in the second quarter. Defensively, while linebacker Juwan Mitchell returned to the starting lineup after missing the first two games, Tennessee played without cornerback Warren Burrell, leading to a rotation at his vacated spot.
blackchronicle.com
Sooner legacy predicted to land with OU
We’ve talked in great detail at Sooners Wire about Oklahoma’s 2023 five-star quarterback commit Jackson Arnold. He’s had a heck of a year from a development standpoint and has gone from four-star to consensus five-star player in 2023. However, the buck doesn’t stop there. With Jeff Lebby...
WATCH: No. 15 Tennessee celebrates win over Akron
No. 15 Tennessee handled its business on Saturday night in front of a sold out Neyland Stadium crowd, beating Akron 63-6 to improve to 3-0 on the young season. The Vols overcame a couple of different injuries throughout the game to rout the Zips. They did so by putting up 676 yards of total offense and not allowing Akron to score a touchdown. Here's a look at the Vols celebrating on the field following the win.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Everything Beamer said following the loss to Georgia
South Carolina could not manage to secure its first win in conference play as it fell to Georgia on Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium by a score of 48-7. The Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2) struggled to get anything going offensively as they recorded 306 yards compared to the Bulldogs' (3-0, 1-0) 547 yards.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee announces first non-conference home sellout since 2015
There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Tennessee football right now. The Vols are ranked 15th in the country with a 2-0 start after wins over Ball State and Pittsburgh so it’s no surprise that Big Orange Nation will be out in full force Saturday afternoon when Tennessee hosts Akron.
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron
Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brady Quinn names SEC team as College Football Playoff dark horse
Tennessee is in their 2nd season under Josh Heupel, with the No. 15 Volunteers welcoming Akron to Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Vols were once one of the top teams in college football. But the program has struggled to regain its footing since Phillip Fulmer stepped down in 2008 after 16 seasons; Heupel is the 5th coach it’s had since then. But is Tennessee possibly positioned for a College Football Playoff berth in 2022?
How to watch OU vs. Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Sooners are all set for the return game of a home-and-home with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They enter as 10.5-point favorites in what marks the 88th meeting between the two, with the Sooners leading 46-38-3 all-time. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s Sooners contest...
Everything Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 49-14 boat-racing of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — This was no repeat of the Game of the Century. One team was far better and one team was simply far overmatched, as the Sooners scored their highest-ever total in Lincoln and walloped the Nebraska Cornhuskers 49-14 Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The mark eclipsed their...
FOX Sports
Tennessee, BYU, USC, Utah in the CFP? The 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew selects their "contender" outside the top 5
Tennessee Volunteers, BYU Cougars, USC Trojans, Utah Utes in the College Football Playoff? The 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew selects their "contender" outside the top 5.
Look: SEC Player Ejected After Throwing Multiple Punches During Saturday Night Game
A troubling video has emerged of an SEC football player punching an opposing player multiple times during a game this Saturday night. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway has been ejected from tonight's game between the Volunteers and Akron Zips. Calloway punched an Arkon defender multiple times in the helmet before...
247Sports
50K+
Followers
373K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0