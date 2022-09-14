ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged

At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
Yardbarker

Johnny Cueto Scratched From White Sox Game Against Detroit

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Johnny Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start on Saturday night against the Detroit Tigers. The White Sox stated the reason for the scratch is due to Cueto feeling under the weather. Recently recalled pitcher, Davis Martin, started the ballgame in Johnny Cueto’s absence. Martin...
FOX Sports

Dodgers aim for 100th win of season in matchup with Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers (99-44, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-75, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0); Giants: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to earn their 100th win this season when they play the San Francisco Giants. San...
ESPN

Giants try to avoid series sweep against the Dodgers

LINE: Dodgers -177, Giants +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Dodgers can sweep the series with a victory. San Francisco has a 39-35 record in home games and...
FOX Sports

Angels bring 2-0 series lead over Mariners into game 3

Seattle Mariners (80-64, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (63-82, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-13, 3.89 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (5-5, 3.82 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -114, Angels -105; over/under is 8...
GolfWRX

Report: Major TV network the leading contender to strike deal for LIV Golf media rights

The latest LIV Golf event gets underway in Chicago this week, with those looking to tune in once again having to fire up YouTube to watch the 48 professionals do battle. LIV has yet to strike a media deal that would allow a network or streaming service to broadcast their events, and while rumors surrounding a deal with Apple were circulating, Barstool’s Dan Rapaport reported this week that they deemed LIV to be “too toxic.”
