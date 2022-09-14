ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, MA

Ludlow Public School parents express concerns about bus delays

By Kayleigh Thomas
LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – In recent weeks, the parents of Ludlow Public School students have expressed concern about bus transportation. Bus delays in Ludlow have caused students to be late to school, and one parent claims buses have sometimes not shown up altogether.

YMCA after-school programs are improving student academic outcomes

22News spoke with parents about their concerns about bus transportation. Jennifer Stefanowhich of Ludlow a parent of a preschooler says that her son’s pickup time originally begins at 8:30 a.m., and school starts at 8:45 a.m. for preschoolers. The bus has been arriving at its stop between 8:45 a.m. and 8:50 a.m.

Stefanowhich has a 25 to 30-minute commute to work, with her start time being at 9:00 a.m., and this issue has raised speculation for her. “I’m dependent on the bus arriving on time so that I could arrive at work on time. My son’s in preschool and doesn’t qualify for the before and after school programs in the area. I also have no one else that can put him on the bus or drop him off at school. Currently on day 5 of school without transportation being on time. Twice the bus just didn’t show up at all,” said Stefanowhich.

Another parent also expresses their concern about this matter. Amy Sowa is the parent of second graders and a seventh grader. “The middle schooler has no real issue, her bus comes within a five-minute window every day. My second grader’s bus pick-up time is right before 8:00 am, but the bus doesn’t arrive before 8:15 a.m.,” says Sowa.

Sowa expressed that Tuesday she received a message that the bus would be 15 minutes late Wednesday, but was already 15 minutes late, arriving at 8:40 a.m. 22News asked how this affects a child if they are arriving at school late. “Children arriving late to school are getting into class after their peers, they don’t have those few minutes to chat with their friends or get themselves properly ready for the day. Some kids need extra time to eat breakfast because that may be the only breakfast they get,” said Sowa. “I have one child who doesn’t function well when being rushed and the stress from the bus being late is not a great way for him to start his day. While we wait for the bus he always asks me if I’m sure we didn’t miss it.”

“For us, the late bus with an unreliable pickup time means anxiety and stress. For other children, it may mean going until lunch without breakfast. Either way how we start our day usually sets the tone for the rest of the day, and our children are no exception,” added Sowa.

22News reached out to Kathleen Demetrius, LPVEC Director of Operations/School Business Manager, regarding this issue, but has chosen not to comment.

