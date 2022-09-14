Read full article on original website
New York Knicks Reportedly Signing Recent Toronto Raptors Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New York Knicks are signing Svi Mykhailiuk. The four-year veteran has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors over four seasons in the NBA.
Why did Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck say Boston is overrated?
The Boston Celtics came within two wins of an NBA title in the 2022 Finals, then regrouped with what has been described as one of the best offseasons in the league by adding veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and reserve point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Now, the team is the odds-on favorite in Las Vegas to win it all in 2023, so why is Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck saying his team is overrated?
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
NFL Sunday Ticket stopped working and NFL Twitter was not happy
It was a rough day for NFL Sunday Ticket, which was apparently not working for a large portion of fans trying to watch some Week 2 action. For anyone who woke up on Sunday morning expecting to have a carefree football viewing experience, NFL Sunday Ticket had other plans. As...
