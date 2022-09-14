The Boston Celtics came within two wins of an NBA title in the 2022 Finals, then regrouped with what has been described as one of the best offseasons in the league by adding veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and reserve point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Now, the team is the odds-on favorite in Las Vegas to win it all in 2023, so why is Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck saying his team is overrated?

BOSTON, MA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO