Hillsborough woman wins $1M prize after buying scratch-off ticket

Another Hillsborough County woman has claimed big bucks after winning a $1 million prize while playing the Florida Lottery.

Karelia Martinez, 47, from Riverview purchased a scratch-off for the Mystery Multiplier Scratch-Off game, which just so happened to be the winning ticket.

RELATED:



The ticket was bought at a Citgo on Bell Shoals Road in Valrico. Citgo will receive a commission bonus of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Martinez claimed her prize at the Florida Lottery's headquarters in Tallahassee and chose to receive her winnings as a lump-sum payment of $798,985.