Local library events and meetings
Evening Family Storytime: Troy-Miami County Public Library. Starting at 6:15 p.m., toddler and preschoolers are welcome to join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for their “Evening Family Storytime” on Monday, Sep. 19. The group meets behind the library in the park and includes stories, songs, and early literacy activities. No registration is required.
Historical Society announces Ghost Tour
SIDNEY — This year’s Ghost Tour will be a spectacular leap from previous years in that the Shelby County Historical Society is privileged to feature two of the most famous sites in Shelby County: Bonnyconnellan Castle and GreatStone Castle. Not only will tour guides talk about these sites,...
Miami Co. Local Food Council hosts annual Locavore Dinner
TROY — The Miami County Local Food Council held their seventh annual Locavore Dinner at Lost Creek Reserve Wednesday evening, Sept 14. The Local Food Council aims to educate citizens on eating locally and keeping their money in the community by buying meat, produce and other items locally rather than from big chains like Kroger and Walmart.
City of Piqua Announces Small Business Grant Program
PIQUA – The City of Piqua has established the Small Business Grant Program to assist small businesses as they recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is made possible through an allocation of $350,000 in funding by the Piqua City Commission. The Small Business Grant Program...
Community invited to benefit for cancer patient
LIMA — A benefit event is being held for Lima resident Jessica Jones, who was recently diagnosed with stage 3 neuroendocrine cancer which has spread to her ovaries, liver and bones. The family is in need of a reliable vehicle in order to travel to and from medical appointments,...
Miami County Commissioners awards funds to Piqua YMCA
TROY – A total of $75,000 was awarded to the Miami County YMCA, Piqua Branch, by the Miami County Commissioners. The funds will come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding the county received, and will be used to purchase HVAC equipment at their newly constructed facility. “Miami...
PHS grad to be recognized after receiving Roy Pickerill Service Award
The Kentucky Wesleyan Alumni Association has announced that David Ashburn, a graduate of Piqua High School Class of 1982 has been selected as a member of their 2022 Class for their Hall of Fame upon receiving the Roy Pickerill Service Award for his efforts on behalf of the American Diabetes Association.
Firsthand account of Operation Babylift from Ray Snedegar at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum
TROY — After 31 years in the U.S. Air Force, Ray Snedegar remembers every moment of April 4, 1975. As Chief Loadmaster of a C-5 Galaxy, he had a mission per President Ford of evacuating children from orphanages in South Vietnam. The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the airport in Saigon.
Tipp City native appointed to board of Music for All
INDIANAPOLIS – Douglas Pileri, chairman of the board of directors of Music for All (MFA), today announced that Cora A. Steinmetz, Esq. has been elected to the organization’s Board of Directors. As the Senior Operations Director for Health to Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Steinmetz is his primary...
VFW Essay Competitions begin
PLEASANT HILL – The Pleasant Hill Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6557 invites all junior high and high school students to participate in the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen Youth Essay Contest and Voice of Democracy Contest. The Patriot’s Pen contest is open to students in grades...
Edison State Diversity Committee seeks readers for November production
PIQUA — The Diversity Committee at Edison State Community College will present a readers’ theater production titled “Dispatches: The Battle of Angel’s Wing” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. in the Robinson Theater at Edison State’s Piqua Campus. “Dispatches” is a true...
Dozens of area children receive new beds at ‘Hope to Dream’ event
DAYTON — Dozens of kids in the Miami Valley learned they will get to sleep in their own, brand new bed tonight. The Hope to Dream event today was put on by Secret Smiles, The United Way of Greater Dayton, Morris Furniture and Ashley Furniture. The event gave 75...
Historic Darke County church opens doors 117 years after closing
St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Versailles opens the doors every year on the third Sunday of September for a homecoming celebration.
Fall Festivities in Miami County
Looking for a fun fall activity? Miami County is the place to be! Check out just a few of our fun fall festivities. Come enjoy the seventh annual Apple Gathering Day at The Pink House Orchard in West Milton from 10:00am-4:00pm. Check out a variety of vendors, food, music, and of course apples!
2 THS seniors named National Merit Scholorship semifinalists
TROY – Troy High School seniors Luke Huber and Savannah Swanson have been named National Merit Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Program. Huber and Swanson each recorded two of the top scores in the nation on the PSAT test, taken in the fall of 2021 by high school juniors. To be considered for a National Merit Scholarship, each must advance to finalist standing in the competition by meeting high academic standards and all other requirements explained in the information provided to them by the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Wiener dog races part of events at Springfield MustardFEST
Pumpkin spice may be the official flavor of fall, but for this last weekend of summer mustard is the taste of choice in Springfield. The fourth MustardFEST will again see the “King of Condiments” in the spotlight with two days of food and fun-related activities revolving around mustard and its variants at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company and National Road Commons Park. The event has changed days this year: beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday.
National Cheeseburger Day: Where to get freebies, deals in Dayton area
Today is National Cheeseburger Day!🍔 There’s nothing better that a burger with a slice of cheese on top. Here’s where you can get freebies and deals in the Dayton area:. ExploreBest of Dayton: Vote here for Best Hamburger. Burger King - Royal Perks members can receive a...
Queen of Hearts winner
SIDNEY — With no winning card being drawn for a year, the Wednesday night Queen of Hearts jackpot grew to over $165,000 at Sharp’s Bar’N’Grill west of Sidney on state Route 47. Each week, hopeful players purchase tickets and choose which card number they think the...
George’s Family Restaurant has new owners: ‘We just want to preserve the All-American diner that it is’
A family restaurant dating back to 1994 has a new set of owners. Steve Socrates and his girlfriend, Samantha McFarland, are the new owners of George’s Family Restaurant, located at 5216 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. Socrates told Dayton.com he is from the Dayton area and was looking for...
City commission approves plans for former Good Samaritan site
DAYTON — The city of Dayton is announcing plans for the former site of Good Samaritan Hospital. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was at Wednesday morning’s city commission meeting when city officials, with the Dayton YMCA, revealed their plans to build a new YMCA facility of the site of the former Good Samaritan Hospital.
