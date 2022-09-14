TROY – Troy High School seniors Luke Huber and Savannah Swanson have been named National Merit Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Program. Huber and Swanson each recorded two of the top scores in the nation on the PSAT test, taken in the fall of 2021 by high school juniors. To be considered for a National Merit Scholarship, each must advance to finalist standing in the competition by meeting high academic standards and all other requirements explained in the information provided to them by the National Merit Scholarship Program.

