Troy, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Local library events and meetings

Evening Family Storytime: Troy-Miami County Public Library. Starting at 6:15 p.m., toddler and preschoolers are welcome to join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for their “Evening Family Storytime” on Monday, Sep. 19. The group meets behind the library in the park and includes stories, songs, and early literacy activities. No registration is required.
TROY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Historical Society announces Ghost Tour

SIDNEY — This year’s Ghost Tour will be a spectacular leap from previous years in that the Shelby County Historical Society is privileged to feature two of the most famous sites in Shelby County: Bonnyconnellan Castle and GreatStone Castle. Not only will tour guides talk about these sites,...
SIDNEY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami Co. Local Food Council hosts annual Locavore Dinner

TROY — The Miami County Local Food Council held their seventh annual Locavore Dinner at Lost Creek Reserve Wednesday evening, Sept 14. The Local Food Council aims to educate citizens on eating locally and keeping their money in the community by buying meat, produce and other items locally rather than from big chains like Kroger and Walmart.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

City of Piqua Announces Small Business Grant Program

PIQUA – The City of Piqua has established the Small Business Grant Program to assist small businesses as they recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is made possible through an allocation of $350,000 in funding by the Piqua City Commission. The Small Business Grant Program...
PIQUA, OH
Lima News

Community invited to benefit for cancer patient

LIMA — A benefit event is being held for Lima resident Jessica Jones, who was recently diagnosed with stage 3 neuroendocrine cancer which has spread to her ovaries, liver and bones. The family is in need of a reliable vehicle in order to travel to and from medical appointments,...
LIMA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County Commissioners awards funds to Piqua YMCA

TROY – A total of $75,000 was awarded to the Miami County YMCA, Piqua Branch, by the Miami County Commissioners. The funds will come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding the county received, and will be used to purchase HVAC equipment at their newly constructed facility. “Miami...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

PHS grad to be recognized after receiving Roy Pickerill Service Award

The Kentucky Wesleyan Alumni Association has announced that David Ashburn, a graduate of Piqua High School Class of 1982 has been selected as a member of their 2022 Class for their Hall of Fame upon receiving the Roy Pickerill Service Award for his efforts on behalf of the American Diabetes Association.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City native appointed to board of Music for All

INDIANAPOLIS – Douglas Pileri, chairman of the board of directors of Music for All (MFA), today announced that Cora A. Steinmetz, Esq. has been elected to the organization’s Board of Directors. As the Senior Operations Director for Health to Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Steinmetz is his primary...
TIPP CITY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

VFW Essay Competitions begin

PLEASANT HILL – The Pleasant Hill Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6557 invites all junior high and high school students to participate in the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen Youth Essay Contest and Voice of Democracy Contest. The Patriot’s Pen contest is open to students in grades...
PLEASANT HILL, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Edison State Diversity Committee seeks readers for November production

PIQUA — The Diversity Committee at Edison State Community College will present a readers’ theater production titled “Dispatches: The Battle of Angel’s Wing” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. in the Robinson Theater at Edison State’s Piqua Campus. “Dispatches” is a true...
PIQUA, OH
tippnews.com

Fall Festivities in Miami County

Looking for a fun fall activity? Miami County is the place to be! Check out just a few of our fun fall festivities. Come enjoy the seventh annual Apple Gathering Day at The Pink House Orchard in West Milton from 10:00am-4:00pm. Check out a variety of vendors, food, music, and of course apples!
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

2 THS seniors named National Merit Scholorship semifinalists

TROY – Troy High School seniors Luke Huber and Savannah Swanson have been named National Merit Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Program. Huber and Swanson each recorded two of the top scores in the nation on the PSAT test, taken in the fall of 2021 by high school juniors. To be considered for a National Merit Scholarship, each must advance to finalist standing in the competition by meeting high academic standards and all other requirements explained in the information provided to them by the National Merit Scholarship Program.
TROY, OH
dayton.com

Wiener dog races part of events at Springfield MustardFEST

Pumpkin spice may be the official flavor of fall, but for this last weekend of summer mustard is the taste of choice in Springfield. The fourth MustardFEST will again see the “King of Condiments” in the spotlight with two days of food and fun-related activities revolving around mustard and its variants at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company and National Road Commons Park. The event has changed days this year: beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Queen of Hearts winner

SIDNEY — With no winning card being drawn for a year, the Wednesday night Queen of Hearts jackpot grew to over $165,000 at Sharp’s Bar’N’Grill west of Sidney on state Route 47. Each week, hopeful players purchase tickets and choose which card number they think the...
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

City commission approves plans for former Good Samaritan site

DAYTON — The city of Dayton is announcing plans for the former site of Good Samaritan Hospital. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was at Wednesday morning’s city commission meeting when city officials, with the Dayton YMCA, revealed their plans to build a new YMCA facility of the site of the former Good Samaritan Hospital.
DAYTON, OH

