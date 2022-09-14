ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

The 562

NCAA Volleyball: Electric Final Sets Push Long Beach State Over LMU

Long Beach State women's volleyball closed out...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Long Beach Poly vs Lakewood Football

The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Leuzinger Bonus

The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation.
LONG BEACH, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 16

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four continues with a busy Friday night schedule. Coaches and team reps, please tag us @ocsportszone on Twitter so we can share your scores throughout the night and then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Millikan vs. Wilson, Football

The562's coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562's coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Long Beach State vs. No. 9 Pepperdine, NCAA Soccer

The562's coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562's coverage of Long Beach soccer for the 2022-23...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Girls’ Golf: Wilson Fends Off Millikan At El Dorado Park

The562's coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. The562's coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: LBCC vs Chaffey JuCo Football

The562's coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Football: Compton Runs Away With League Win Over Cabrillo

The562's coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The only thing that could stop Compton's running game on Friday night was Compton....
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Long Beach Women’s Soccer Can’t Catch No. 9 Pepperdine

The562's coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562's coverage of Long Beach soccer for the 2022-23...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

LIVE UPDATES: LBCC Football vs Chaffey

Refresh the page to see the latest scores and video updates!. We'll have live updates from tonight's Junior College football game between LBCC and Chaffey at...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Cabrillo vs. Compton, Football

The562's coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. It's been quite a week for the Cabrillo Football program. From the highs of...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

LBCC Football Wins Last-Second Thriller Over Chaffey

The562's coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College. With 48 seconds remaining and his team trailing by 6, Qeanu...
LONG BEACH, CA
volumesandvoyages.com

How to Have a Perfect LA to Big Sur Road Trip

This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. Out of all the travel destinations that California has to offer, one of the most memorable travel experiences...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thelog.com

The Orange Groves of Orange County

There is some confusion about how Orange County got its name. Orange County today was once the southern part of Los Angeles County before separating in 1889. At that time of separation, there was not a single orange grove in what is now Orange County, only a few trees scattered around.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
