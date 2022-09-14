Read full article on original website
NCAA Volleyball: Electric Final Sets Push Long Beach State Over LMU
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.comto learn more. Long Beach State women’s volleyball closed out...
VIDEO: Long Beach Poly vs Lakewood Football
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long...
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Leuzinger Bonus
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long...
VIDEO: Millikan vs. Wilson, Football
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year...
VIDEO: Long Beach State vs. No. 9 Pepperdine, NCAA Soccer
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s coverage of Long Beach soccer for the 2022-23...
Girls’ Golf: Wilson Fends Off Millikan At El Dorado Park
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is...
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly vs Lakewood Football, Millikan vs Wilson, Cabrillo vs Compton
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football games between Long Beach Poly and Leuzinger, and Lakewood and Mayfair. Games start at 7 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games.
VIDEO: LBCC vs Chaffey JuCo Football
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College.
Football: Compton Runs Away With League Win Over Cabrillo
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The only thing that could stop Compton’s running game on Friday night was Compton....
Long Beach Women’s Soccer Can’t Catch No. 9 Pepperdine
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s coverage of Long Beach soccer for the 2022-23...
LIVE UPDATES: LBCC Football vs Chaffey
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. Refresh the page to see the latest scores and video updates!. We’ll have live updates from tonight’s Junior College football game between LBCC and Chaffey at...
PHOTOS: St. Anthony vs. Saint Joseph, Girls’ Volleyball
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of St. Anthony Girls’ Volleyball is sponsored by The Owen Family.
PREVIEW: Cabrillo vs. Compton, Football
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. It’s been quite a week for the Cabrillo Football program. From the highs of...
Girls’ Volleyball: St. Anthony Falls To Saint Joseph In Lemau’u Return
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of St. Anthony Girls’ Volleyball is sponsored by The Owen Family. Former St. Anthony coach Alicia Lemau’u tried not to let her...
LBCC Football Wins Last-Second Thriller Over Chaffey
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College. With 48 seconds remaining and his team trailing by 6, Qeanu...
