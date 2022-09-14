Read full article on original website
Woman critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Lake Worth Beach
A Lake Worth Beach woman was critically injured when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night and deputies are searching for the driver.
FATAL CRASH: Parkland Man Dies In Wrong-Way Crash Near Lyons Road
Overnight Wreck On Sawgrass Closes Highway Just South Of Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Highway Patrol tells BocaNewsNow.com that a 36-year-old man from Parkland died overnight in a wrong-way crash on the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road. The crash happened around […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boynton man, 68, killed in two-car crash at city intersection
BOYNTON BEACH — A 68-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a two-car collision at a city intersection, police said Saturday. Jorge M. Castro of Boynton Beach was traveling west on Woolbright Road in his 2017 Nissan Rogue at 4:35 p.m. Friday when he turned left onto Wingfoot Drive and into the path of an oncoming car, Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies said.
Fight Over Bedsheets Leads To Boca Raton Man’s Arrest
Drunken Party, Bleeding Woman, Man Named “Hung.” Crazy Night In West Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing an “Affray” charge (fighting) after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office rushed to a home in the 22700 block of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IN THIS ARTICLE
CRITICAL CRASH: GLADES ROAD CLOSED AT TURNPIKE IN WEST BOCA RATON
MASSIVE DIESEL FUEL SPILL… EXPECT TRAFFIC PROBLEMS FOR HOURS. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:35 a.m. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “At approximately 7:30 this morning, PBCFR Units were dispatched to the intersection of Concord Green and Glades Road in western Boca Raton for a Car Accident. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Missing West Palm Beach boy reunited with parents
West Palm Beach police say that a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the child was located safely just before 6 p.m.
Click10.com
Driver killed in wrong-way wreck on Sawgrass Expressway
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly wrong-way crash on a South Florida highway is under investigation. Troopers confirmed it was a 36-year-old man who died early Sunday morning. The westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road were closed for several hours following the crash. Authorities said a...
cbs12.com
Crash near Freedom Shores Elementary sends one person to hospital
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Boynton Beach on Friday morning. The crash happened near Freedom Shores Elementary and caused parts of Hypoluxo Road to close west of Congress Avenue. Video shared with CBS12 News shows a car on...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022
People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
Police release new clues in thefts at Palm Beach Gardens shopping center
New details and clues came out Friday about a string of recent thefts happening in a Palm Beach Gardens shopping center.
Man fatally stabbed in Belle Glade
Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal stabbing in Belle Glade.
Click10.com
Man found shot to death in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Pompano Beach. Authorities responded to the scene Friday night just after 9 p.m. at Northwest 2nd Street and 28th Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies said they located a man who had been shot. He was later...
wflx.com
Boynton Beach man dies while snorkeling off Islamorada
A Boynton Beach man died Friday while snorkeling with three other people on Alligator Reef off Islamorada. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Harry Jeanniton, 20, was struggling in the water at approximately 1:23 p.m. and lost consciousness. A good Samaritan picked him up and headed towards Bud N'...
After 28 years, Boca Raton will soon welcome the city's newest waterfront park: Ocean Strand
BOCA RATON — A 14-acre stretch of land from the beach to the Intracoastal on Ocean Boulevard has been sitting dormant for 28 years. Soon, it will be known as Ocean Strand Park. The Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District bought the land at 2300 N. Ocean Blvd....
850wftl.com
Local firefighter and paramedic missing for two days
DELRAY BEACH, FL- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic who has not been seen or heard from in over two days. 27-year-old Giovanni Hart who is a lieutenant with the Delray Beach Fire Rescue was reported missing on Tuesday night.
18-year-old facing murder charge in fatal shooting of woman found dead in crashed car
RIVIERA BEACH — An 18-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after an argument involving family members led to a woman's fatal shooting June 28 in Riviera Beach. A judge has ordered Jahmanuel Barber of Riviera Beach to remain in custody in the death of his aunt, Zequi...
Five incredible things happening in West Palm Beach's south end, or SoSo, community
West Palm Beach has experienced some rapid changes since the pandemic with more people and more financial institutions moving to what is now dubbed "Wall Street South." With that has come plans that will transform the city's south end, or SoSo community, with a revamped golf course, an updated plaza with residential units, an added grocery store and new townhomes.
WPBF News 25
Gas leak in Jensen Beach causes restaurant evacuation, road shutdown
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at your latest forecast. Update: As of 4:43 p.m. the gas leak has been fixed. Martin County officials said that a construction worker hit a gas line in Jensen Beach around 1 p.m. Saturday. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened...
UPDATE: LYONS ROAD CONSTRUCTION RESUMING, BRIDGE WORK BEGINS
Palm Beach County Resumes Work On Troubled Lyons Road Between Clint Moore and Atlantic In West Boca Raton and West Delray Beach. Still Expected To Continue Through April, 2023. Read The Latest Memo. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Your drive on Lyons Road between […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Woman kicked off plane after defending men who reported bomb threat at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A flight passenger who was on board the same flight where two men had reported a bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has come forward. On Saturday, the passenger, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke to 7News and...
