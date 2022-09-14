Public access, city land upgrades hailed as part of $250M Adelaide Pointe development on Muskegon Lake

Read full article on original website
As group eyes Grand Rapids soccer stadium, questions swirl over housing, neighborhood impact
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In a growing downtown, where vacant, city-owned property is in short supply and housing is in high demand, is building a soccer stadium adjacent to the David D. Hunting YMCA a good use of available land?. It’s a question city leaders may have to answer....
West Michigan city’s $2.9M federal grant for project expected to support 500 food industry jobs
OCEANA COUNTY, MI -- A $2.9 million federal grant is expected to support 500 jobs in the food processing industry of a West Michigan city, Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced Saturday, Sept. 17. The award to the city of Hart in rural Oceana County is part of a U.S....
Negativity over Shoreline Drive road diet test addressed by Muskegon commissioners
MUSKEGON, MI – Expressing concern about community negativity over a study into narrowing Shoreline Drive, Muskegon city commissioners have added a new parameter that could halt it early. The first phase of the study that will temporarily reduce one lane in each direction of Shoreline Drive is set to...
Affordable housing among 319 projects seeking cut of $127M in Kent County stimulus funds
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Kent County released a catalogue Friday detailing 319 projects seeking a share of $127.6 million in COVID-19 stimulus funding the county received in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The proposals run the gamut from affordable housing developments to infrastructure and education projects to arts...
Kent County opens new parks offices
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County has opened a new, $2.68 million parks department office that will provide administrative space for staff. The new space also is designed to improve public access to parks operations, according to county officials. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday, Sept. 12, for the...
First weekend of ArtPrize brings crowds to downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Residents and visitors form across the state and beyond descended on downtown Grand Rapids Saturday for the first weekend of ArtPrize 2022. The 18-day interactive art competition that touts 750 works of art displayed in 150 venues across the city. The event, which kicked off Thursday, runs through Oct. 2. The artists are vying for a share of $250,000 in prize money.
‘It’s hustling and bustling down here:’ ArtPrize 2022 kicks off in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Mary Armbruster gushed Thursday as she left DeVos Place and described her favorite ArtPrize entry of the day. “It’s so much detail,” the 66-year-old Holland resident said, pointing to pictures she had taken just a short time ago of ‘Creation, Destruction, Reflection,’ a series of 20, intricately carved vases displaying ancient landmarks from the Delphi Temple to the streets of Jerusalem.
Medical condition likely contributed to man’s Ottawa County drowning, police say
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- A medical condition likely contributed to a 30-year-old man’s drowning in a private pond late Friday, police said. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies were called about 7:40 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 to the area of Krystal Kove Drive and Eighth Avenue for a possible drowning.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Café Mamo in Grand Rapids serves American farm to table food and wine from all over the world
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michael Goessman and Summer Knoop dreamed of opening their restaurant on their first date. The couple, who met in Montana while working at a hotel together, bonded over the idea. It didn’t take long for their connection to grow and take them to restaurants across the world.
2 dead after motorcycle collides with car in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A pair of Grand Rapids residents were killed Saturday night after the motorcycle they were riding on hit a car. Police responded to an 11 p.m. report on Saturday, Sept. 17, of a crash at the intersection of East Fulton Street and College Avenue SE, according to a Sunday, Sept. 18 news release from the Grand Rapids Police Department.
SUV in hit-and-run Ottawa County collision before flipping in later crash, 2 injured
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Two people were injured when an SUV traveling erratically on Lake Michigan Drive was involved in a hit-and-run crash, then later flipped onto its top in a separate crash. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said they responded about 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 to report of a...
Grand Haven’s first recreational marijuana shop opening
GRAND HAVEN, MI – New Standard Cannabis will become the first recreational marijuana shop to operate in Grand Haven. To mark the occasion, the business will host a two-day grand reopening event. The Grand Haven store, located at 1125 S. Beacon Blvd., will open its doors to recreational customers...
2 teens seriously injured following crash in West Michigan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two teens suffered serious injuries Sunday morning after their vehicle crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police said the driver, a 15-year-old Hudsonville boy, was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, via an Aero Med...
4 injured in shooting at apartments near Grand Valley State University
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, MI – Four men were injured Sunday morning during a shooting at an apartment complex near Grand Valley State University, police said. None of the victims’ injuries are believed to be life-threatening, according to an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office news release. At least two of the victims attend Grand Valley State University.
West Michigan man exhibited ‘strange’ behavior on job prior to his fatal shooting by police
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 22-year-old man shot and killed by a police officer in rural Allegan County acted strangely hours earlier while performing his FedEx job, witnesses told police. Joseph Nagle was shot and killed by an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy about 10 p.m. June 16 following a traffic...
Grand Rapids African American Art and Music Festival returns with cultural marketplace, auction
GRAND RAPIDS - The community is encouraged to attend the Grand Rapids African American Arts and Music Festival downtown on Saturday and enjoy a variety of food, artisans and entertainment. The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Celebration Cinema Studio Park, 123 Ionia Ave. SW. Studio Park...
Meet the fluffy new staff member bringing smiles to a Muskegon elementary school
MUSKEGON, MI – Brittni DeWit’s class of second graders wiggled with excitement Friday morning as they sat on the floor in a circle, waiting for their turn to pet Venus. Venus, a 6-pound Siberian husky and toy poodle mix, is the newest staff member at Moon Elementary School. She was recently certified as a trained therapy animal and now serves as Muskegon Public Schools’ very first therapy dog.
Off-duty Kent County deputy accused of assaulting driver sought to protect public, attorney says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A Kent County sheriff’s deputy fired over an off-duty scuffle with a motorist at an I-96 rest stop near Lansing was only trying to protect other motorists, his attorney said. Former Kent County sheriff’s Deputy Marcelo Aranda, 44, was arraigned Thursday, Sept. 15 on a...
Police chase from Ionia to Lowell ends with flattened tires, arrests
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police arrested five suspects after a pursuit that began in Ionia and ended in downtown Lowell with police deflating tires on the fleeing vehicle. The suspects – an adult driver and four juveniles, all from the Lansing area – were arrested in Lowell after they tried to flee on foot, Ionia Department of Public Safety said.
Grand Rapids, Thornapple Kellogg cancel football game due to safety concerns, squaring off Sept. 17
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Friday night lights stayed off at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids after a high school football game was canceled due to safety concerns. Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Ottawa Hills High School varsity team was set to square off against Thornapple Kellogg on Friday, Sept. 16, but the game was called off and rescheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Houseman Field, 162 Houseman Ave NE.
