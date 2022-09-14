Public access, city land upgrades hailed as part of $250M Adelaide Pointe development on Muskegon Lake

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Residents and visitors form across the state and beyond descended on downtown Grand Rapids Saturday for the first weekend of ArtPrize 2022. The 18-day interactive art competition that touts 750 works of art displayed in 150 venues across the city. The event, which kicked off Thursday, runs through Oct. 2. The artists are vying for a share of $250,000 in prize money.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO