Former DHS secretary says Biden administration is being 'unfairly' viewed as 'lax' on border issues: 'We are sending back over 100,000 people a month'
Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson called the migrant relocation by GOP governors a "political stunt."
Eye of Hurricane Fiona nears battered, powerless Puerto Rico
HAVANA (AP) — The eye of newly formed Hurricane Fiona neared Puerto Rico’s south coast on Sunday — already causing an island-wide power blackout and threatening to dump “historic” levels of rain. Forecasters said the downpour was expected to produce landslides and catastrophic flooding, with...
With "The U.S. and the Holocaust," Ken Burns makes a sobering addition to the American story
There is active evil, and there is the passive kind. Separating our self-identity from the first is easy for Americans to do. Nobody wants to be called a Nazi, a Klansman, or an antisemite, and the average American decries acts of overtly racist violence and brazenly authoritarian philosophies. Passive evil,...
